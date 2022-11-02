Qatar's preparing for one of the most important events of the year and of soccer: World Cup 2022. But a doubt that has been installed since it was known that the country would be in charge of carrying it out is, the population is increasing or decreasing?

The streets of Qatar have already started to live the party of the World Cup 2022 and the countdown has begun. All the teams are getting ready to make their debut in the stadiums and the group stage is scheduled to start on November 20, while the final is expected to take place on December 18.

There will be up to four matches per day during the first stage and they will be staggered throughout the day. The only matches that may overlap will be those played on the last day of the group stage, due to competitive integrity. In case you want to prepare for the preview, you can make your prediction here.

In addition to the excitement of the soccer event, the Persian Gulf state has many activities and places to enjoy in the meantime, such as museums, art galleries, shopping malls, restaurants, bars and more. One of the big questions is: How many inhabitants does Qatar have so far? Well, here is the final number:

What is the current population of Qatar in 2022?

Qatar's population increased by 13.2% in the last year leading up to the World Cup. This is because the state hired thousands of overseas workers before it began preparing for soccer's biggest event. It currently has a population of 2.94 million, having accommodated an additional 370,000 people by 2021.

Qatar is equivalent to 0.04% of the total world population and ranks 139th in the list of countries and dependencies by population. Here, check out what the population used to be in recent years: