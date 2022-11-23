Japan will take on Costa Rica at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Japanese will try to replicate what they did against Germany to advance in the tournament. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

Japan vs Costa Rica: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

The Qatar 2022 World Cup started with multiple surprises. One of them included Japan and this time they will battle with Costa Rica at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Matchday 2. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m) will be available.

Japan arrived in the tournament with confidence based on their good performance in Russia 2018, but the draw wasn’t generous with them. However, in their first game they warned everyone with an unexpected result. In the opening match the Japanese were 1-0 down vs Germany, although they were able to come back. That 2-1 win put them in a good position to be in round of 16.

Costa Rica got to Qatar thanks to their playoff victory over New Zealand. They had a tough group before and they were able to move on, so they shouldn’t be overlooked. In the first game they had to go up against Spain, and that one went terribly for them since they lost 7-0. Now they will have to show something way better if they hope to move on.

Japan vs Costa Rica: Date

Japan will play against Costa Rica on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Sunday, November 27. The game will be played at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Japan vs Costa Rica: Time by State in the US

ET: 5 AM

CT: 4 AM

MT: 3 AM

PT: 2 AM

How to watch Japan vs Costa Rica in the US

The game between Japan and Costa Rica on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m) in the US. The other options will be Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, and Sling.

