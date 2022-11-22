The Argentine captain showed his face and spoke to the media after the Albiceleste’s shocking 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi after defeat to Saudi Arabia : ‘We never ended up feeling comfortable as we have been'

Argentina is letting their defeat to Saudi Arabia settle in and trying to regroup and look ahead to Mexico. The loss to Saudi Arabia complicates things for Argentina in Group C, who need a win against Mexico to calmly play Poland in search of 6 points.

Saudi Arabia has now become the wild card of the group, taking into consideration how the win against Argentina will lift their morale to play matches against Mexico and Poland.

Lionel Messi spoke to the press following the upset defeat, having lived through many difficult moments with the national team, Messi seemed calm and collected.

Lionel Messi quotes after loss to Saudi Arabia

“We do not find the tactics that we have been doing for a long time. We began to throw crosses, the ball would sway, and it simply could not be” Messi began. "We knew that it was a team that if you let them play, they would do well, that they have fast players. They did very well."

Messi also believes that the nerves or drive of the first game could have played a factor, "We were a little bit accelerated. We never ended up feeling comfortable as we have been doing. We knew that they worked well on the issue of the line (offside). But these are things that we can no longer change."

"To the fans? Believe. It's a hard blow for everyone, we didn't expect to start like this. Believe, because this group is not going to leave you stranded” the all-time great finished.