It has not been a very good FIFA World Cup for France in terms of health. Now, in their debut in Qatar 2022, another player has joined this long list as Lucas Hernandez had to quit the first game due to an injury.

Lucas Hernandez joins the list: How many injuries did France suffer in the 2022 World Cup?

France is suffering a lot in terms of health. Before the FIFA World Cup, several players were ruled-out by Didier Deschamps for this reason and now Lucas Hernandez has joined the list after getting injured in the first game in Qatar 2022.

Group D started with Matchday 1 this November 22 and the game between France and Australia closed the day. Les Bleus are trying to defend their 2018 title, but unfortunately they received a bad news in the beginning of the match.

In the ninth minute of the game, Lucas Hernandez got injured during a play by Australia that ended in their first goal of the match. He had to leave the game and his brother, Theo, came from the bench as his substitute.

France's list of injured players for Qatar 2022

Before their Qatar 2022 debut, France announced several injuries of top players that couldn't make it to the FIFA World Cup. Now, Lucas Hernandez joined that list after he had to leave the game against Australia for this reason.

Lucas Hernandez, Bayern Munich's center back, joins a big list of French injured players for this World Cup. Despite this situation, Les Bleus are still seen as a very strong squad to win this tournament.

Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Presnel Kimpembe, Christopher Nkunku, Mike Maignan and Paul Pogba are the players who were ruled-out by Didier Deschamps for this FIFA World Cup due to injuries.

It is uncertain if Lucas Hernandez will be able to continue in Qatar 2022. Fortunately for France, Theo, his brother, is a natural left back and will cover his absence very well during the time he's gone.

