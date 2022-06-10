One of the most authoritative voices talking about the World Cup is Carles Puyol, who won the tournament with Spain at the 2010 edition of South Africa. With Qatar 2022 in sight, the legendary defender offered his predictions in which Messi and Neymar did not come out very well.

The memories of a FIFA World Cup are indelible, especially if you not only had the privilege of playing it, but of winning it, as is the case of Carles Puyol, who took the time to share his predictions for Qatar 2022, based on his experience as a player and legend of the Spanish national team.

Puyol said he was expectant about how things could develop in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, as it will be an atypical edition, practically unique as it will be the first time that this tournament will be played at the end of the calendar year and not in the months of May, June and July.

"The next World Cup will be atypical because it is at a different time, it is not at the end of a season, so we will see how the players arrive." told the media before pointing out which National Teams he considers to be the favorites to win Qatar 2022.

Carles Puyol's candidates to be crowned at Qatar 2022

When asked which teams he considered natural candidates to win the title of world champion in Qatar 2022, Carles Puyol offered his predictions in which he did not favor his former teammates Argentinean Lionel Messi and Brazilean Neymar Jr, but he did favor two young talents of world soccer such as French Kylian Mbappé and countryman Pedri.

"For me the main favorite is France because they have a lot of players, a lot of talent, they are a very complete team, they have already been champions and they know the way perfectly. Then there are other teams, such as Spain, who I think can play a great role, but I don't give them the title of main favorite because I don't think they have to carry that pressure, but they have a group of young players, with a lot of quality, with a lot of nerve and others with more experience who can also help," said the FC Barcelona legend.

How will Lionel Messi and Argentina and Neymar do for Brazil in Qatar 2022?

If anyone knows perfectly what both Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. are capable of, it is Carles Puyol, who was their teammate in the most glorious era in the history of FC Barcelona. The former Spain captain gave his prediction for Ney and Lio at the upcoming FIFA World Cup, to whom he considered as the third and fourth contenders to win the tournament.

"(Brazil) It is always Brazil, which has great players, and Argentina has grown a lot as a national team, it has been very close to winning titles in recent years, like last summer when it was able to win the Copa America and now the Finalissima against Italy", said Puyol