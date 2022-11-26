Andres Guardado achieved one of the greatest records in World Cup history. Read here to find more details about it and why the Mexican player sits at the same level with Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Andres Guardado is the player with most caps in Mexico's National Team history and just got one of the greatest records ever in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The pride of Atlas' academy in Guadalajara had his breakthrough performance against Argentina during the Round of 16 in the 2006 World Cup at Leipzig.

One year later, he took his first chance in Europe with Deportivo la Coruña. After brief periods with Valencia and Bayer Leverkusen, Guardado became one of the best players in the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven (2014-2017). He's played the last five years for Real Betis and was crucial to win the Copa del Rey in 2022.

At 36-years old, this is most definitely his last appearance in a World Cup. After some problems with injuries and the inevitable impact of age, no one knew for sure if he would have minutes with Mexico in Qatar. However, Andres Guardado took the field against Argentina to clinch an amazing record.

Mexico vs Argentina: Andres Guardado got a World Cup record?

Andres Guardado appeared on the starting lineup for Mexico to face Argentina and with that he became only the sixth man ever to play in five different World Cups. Two Mexican players already did it. Antonio Carbajal was the first player ever with five tournaments (1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966) and Rafael Marquez got that record too (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018).

Lothar Matthäus (1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998) was the first player to tie Antonio Carbajal after decades with that record untouched. In the Qatar 2022 World Cup, two spectacular players were added to the list: Lionel Messi (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022) and Cristiano Ronaldo (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022).

Now, Andres Guardado joins them (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022) emphasizing he has played in all those five tournaments. For example, Guillermo Ochoa has been called with Mexico for firve World Cups, but didn't play in all of them.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.