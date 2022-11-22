Morocco play against Croatia at the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Morocco and Croatia meet in a game for the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This game will take place at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 23, 2022 at 5:00 AM (ET). The Moroccans want to stop a big favorite. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup game potential lineups.

Morocco are one of the African underdogs, but they played well during the qualifiers on their continent. So far Morocco's defense is good, they allow few goals and they demonstrated it during the recent friendly games.

Croatia have a lot of players that are considered as top notch in different European leagues, one of them is Modric who will probably be the one that will carry out most of the attacking plays.

Morocco probable lineup

Morocco are undefeated since June 9, the most recent victory for them was against Georgia in an international friendly game that ended by 3-0. The most recent loss for Morocco was against the United States on June 1, 0-3.

Hakim Ziyech is the top attacking forward of Morocco's squad, he has 43 caps and 18 goals, but Youssef En-Nesyri has 50 caps and 15 goals, both forwards are under 30 and play in European leagues.

This is the likely Morocco’s lineup for this game: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saïss, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah, Ilias Chair, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri.

Croatia probable lineup

Croatia have everything it takes to win a big game, although this game against an underdog shouldn't worry the Croatians, it's important that they don't give up space to Morocco.

Luka Modrid is the player with the most caps in the squad with a total of 155 caps and 23 goals, while the second most experienced is Ivan Perisic with 116 caps and 32 goals.

This is the likely Croatia’s lineup for this game: Dominik Livaković, Borna Barišić, Martin Erlić, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Mateo Kovačić, Luka Modrić, Nikola Vlašić, Marcelo Brozović, Ivan Perišić, Andrej Kramarić.