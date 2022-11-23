Netherlands and Ecuador will play at the Khalifa International Stadium for Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this must-watch game in Group A.

Netherlands made a huge win in their comeback to the World Cup. After a 2-0 win over Senegal, the Dutch national team will have to pick up another one to qualify directly for the next knockout stage as the first place of Group A. Otherwise they won't depending on themselves for the last matchup.

Same happens to Ecuador. The South American team made a huge win at the opening matchup, but to complete the mission a second consecutive win is mandatory. Otherwise, not only they will jeopardize their spot in the Round of 16, but they will probably end up in the most difficult road through the knockout stage.

Netherlands Probable Lineup

Louis Van Gaal knows this game's relevance. That's why he is confident that the Netherlands' squad will be completely available for this matchup. In fact, is most probable lineup could be the same that picked up the win on the first matchup of this group A with slight changes.

Netherlands' probable starting XI: Andries Noppert; Matthijs De Ligt, Virgil Van Dijk, Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Frankie De Jong, Steven Berghuis, Daley Blind; Cody Gakpo; Steven Bergwijn, Memphis Depay.

Ecuador Probable Lineup

There's major concern about Enner Valencia's bavailability for the upcoming game. However, the Ecuadorian striker has declared he's expected to play in the most important game of the group A against the Netherlands. As for Ecuador's coach Gustavo Alfaro, he has probably made up his mind already for the starting lineup.

Ecuador's probable starting XI: Hernan Galindez; Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupiñan; Gonzalo Plata, Jhegson Mendez, Moises Caicedo, Romario Ibarra; Enner Valencia, and Michael Estrada