The Portuguese team is preparing everything to play in the FIFA World Cup. In their path they will battle Nigeria at José Alvalade Stadium in an international friendly game. Check out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, you can do it through fuboTV (free trial).
Portugal will arrive to Qatar 2022 as one of the candidates to take the title. The squad led by Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t have an easy journey since they needed to win two playoff games to qualify for the main event. But that’s behind them and now they have to focus on their next rivals. Those rivals are going to be Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana in group H.
Nigeria instead will not be getting ready for the FIFA World Cup because they couldn't qualify to it. They were close since they tied 1-1 in the overall score with Ghana, but the tiebreaker didn’t help them. For this game they will have a key absence in Victor Osimhen for an injury sustained by the Napoli striker last Saturday.
Portugal vs Nigeria: Kick-Off Time
Portugal will host Nigeria at José Alvalade Stadium in a 2022 international friendly game this Thursday, November 17.
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (November 18)
Bangladesh: 00:45 AM (November 18)
Belgium: 7:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 1:45 PM
Costa Rica: 12:45 PM
Croatia: 7:45 PM
Denmark: 7:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 7:45 PM
Germany: 7:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
India: 00:15 AM (November 18)
Indonesia: 02:45 AM (November 18)
Iran: 10:15 PM
Ireland: 6:45 PM
Israel: 8:45 PM
Italy: 7:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Japan: 3:45 AM (November 18)
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (November 18)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 7:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (November 18)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 7:45 PM
Poland: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 6:45 PM
Qatar: 9:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Senegal: 6:45 PM
Serbia: 7:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (November 18)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
South Korea: 3:45 AM (November 18)
Spain: 7:45 PM
Sweden: 7:45 PM
Switzerland: 7:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM
Tunisia: 7:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK : 6:45 PM
United States: 1:45 PM (ET)
Portugal vs Nigeria: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Estádio TNT Sports, GUIGO
Cameroon: StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Canada: DAZN
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: L'Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, Startimes World Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Israel: Sport 4
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: Startimes World Football, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, StarTimes App
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, Startimes World Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, RTP 1
Qatar: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, Startimes World Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Switzerland: DAZN
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Startimes World Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Startimes World Football, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
UAE: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
United States: FuboTV(free trial), ESPN+, TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com
If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.
Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.