Japan and Germany gave the world the best played match of the FIFA World Cup, a sensational match full of skill, speed, and emotion. Both teams left it all on the field in Japan’s historic 2-1 victory over Germany. With the win Japan sent a powerful message to the rest of the teams in Group E.

One of the biggest stars of the Japanese team was goalkeeper Shūichi Gonda, who made various sensational saves in the match. While Japan was vastly out possessed, the Samurai Blue were able to hit Germany on the counter and cause issues.

Shūichi Gonda and Manuel Neuer made various big time saves but it was Gonda who provided a man of the match performance. During the broadcast on Argentine television it was revealed who Gonda’s childhood idol was.

Shūichi Gonda’s childhood idol

Shūichi Gonda’s favorite soccer player growing up was three time World Cup veteran and USMNT keeper, Tony Meola. Meola played as the starter in the 1990 and 1994 World Cup’s for the United States and was the third goalkeeper in 2002. Meola was known for his heroics and coming up big in huge games for the US, most notably against Italy, Colombia, and England.

Shūichi Gonda currently plays for Shimizu S-Pulse in Japan, where he has played most of his career, for the exception of his time in Austria at SV Horn and Portugal with Portimonense SC. Gonda has played for Japan 35 times with the win over Germany being his calling card to the world.



