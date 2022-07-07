A source close to the organizing committee of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar revealed that there is a high possibility that alcohol may be consumed inside the stadiums. Find out where this long-standing tradition of fans attending a soccer match could continue.

Alcohol consumption is associated, in a health category, to the festive, to the dionysian. It often accompanies the most precious social rituals, such as attending a FIFA World Cup match. However, once again, Qatar 2022 stands as a disruptive edition of this tournament.

According to a report by Reuters, a source close to the organizing committee of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 said that Muslim tradition outweighs the custom of this most prestigious soccer tournament and alcohol will be banned inside the stadiums.

This will undoubtedly be a strong cultural shock for the millions of fans who will have the privilege of attending Qatar 2022, since the most common thing for those attending a soccer match is to drink beer while enjoying the game. However, all is not lost, as according to the report, there are still places where alcohol can be consumed and you will find them below.

The alcohol ban in Qatar 2022 stadiums

First of all, we must clarify one point: the source who spoke to the aforementioned media pointed out that inside the stadiums, it will not be possible to drink alcohol, however, you could do it outside the stadiums, either before or after any of the 64 matches to be held in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

It should be noted that in the host country of the World Cup it is illegal, and is severely punishable, to consume alcohol in public spaces and, even worse, to be drunk in them. In fact, no visitor can enter the country with alcohol, nor can they purchase it in local liquor stores, something allowed only for residents who obtain a government-issued license to do so.

Where alcohol can be consumed during Qatar 2022?

Visitors entering Qatar to attend the FIFA World Cup will be able to purchase alcoholic beverages only at certain points of sale specifically designated for them in order not to break the high barrier to alcohol consumption in the host country of this tournament.

Thus, the most accessible place to buy and consume alcohol during the 27 days of Qatar 2022 will be in some hotels, bars and clubs that have the government license to do so. However, the aggravating factor will be the price, as it is speculated, according to Reuters, that a can of beer could reach a price of 18 dollars.

The organizing committee of the upcoming FIFA World Cup would have in mind to allow the purchase and consumption of alcohol only in some areas and times designated for this purpose in the Fan Fest or Fan Zones set up by FIFA to be located in Doha, tentatively in the Al Bidda Park.

Another place where fans attending Qatar 2022 could quench their thirst for alcoholic beverages would be in a disused corner of the Doha Golf Club, located kilometers away from the nearest stadiums and Fan Zones, which would be limited to only 15,000 or 20,000 fans.

One more possibility would be, according to a document to which Reuters had access, that a sandy ground surrounded by a 3-meter fence, located near a cooling plant, would be set up as a space to listen to Techno music and drink alcohol with a capacity for 10 thousand people.