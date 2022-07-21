The president of the Argentine federation has bad news for fans of his National Team: a star teammate of Lionel Messi in the Albiceleste is in danger of missing the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Find out why in this story.

Alarm bells are ringing in the Argentina National Team: one of its most important members, that helps superstar Lionel Messi to shine even more, could be at risk of missing the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, according to the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), Claudio Tapia.

Lionel Scaloni's team is at a peak of performance at the moment. Since July 6, 2019, it has not lost a single match, including those it played in the Copa America 2021 that led it to break a 28-year drought without a senior Argentina team winning an official title.

For this to be possible, it is clear that the contribution of Lionel Messi was key, however, behind the current Paris Saint Germain star there are important pillars for the Albiceleste and its number 10 to shine. One of them, unfortunately, may not be available to help his National Team at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Lionel Messi and Argentina could miss this player at Qatar 2022

Claudio Tapia, the president of the AFA, revealed in the radio program De acá en más of Argentina, that an off-field mess could jeopardize the participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, one of Lionel Messi's star teammates in the Albiceleste.

The problem that has put Rodrigo de Paul's participation in Qatar 2022 on the ropes is a lawsuit filed by his ex-wife, Camila Homs, in which she claims the payment of child support for their two children. Tapia points out that FIFA regulations prohibit any player who is in the middle of a criminal complaint from playing in the FIFA World Cup.

According to TN.com, Camila Homs is asking Rodrigo de Paul for a millionaire sum to cover the expenses of her two sons: 30 thousand euros per month, 600 euros per day when she travels to Europe for the boys to see their father, business class airfare every 45 days plus a 5 star hotel, an apartment owned by De Paul in Puerto Madero, Argentina worth 2.5 million dollars, and a new car every two years.

However, Claudio Tapia himself pointed out that he hopes that the problem could be solved soon, with the execution of a final sentence, which would put an end to the legal dispute between Rodrigo de Paul and his ex-wife. This would help to make his participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup possible.

Rodrigo de Paul's numbers in Lionel Messi's Argentina Team

Rodrigo de Paul, 28, made his debut with the Albiceleste in October 2018, precisely in Lionel Scaloni's third game as Argentina manager. So far, he has 41 games played and two goals, making him a real pillar of his National Team and a tough casualty for Qatar 2022 if his legal problem is not resolved.