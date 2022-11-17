The list of candidates to take the crown in Qatar 2022 is not that extensive, although Argentina should be put in there at least because they have Lionel Messi. Read along to find out when their FIFA World Cup games will be.

There is a lot of expectation for Qatar 2022. The list of stars that will participate in it is large, but the one that has the candidates to take the title isn’t. Lionel Messi-led Argentina should appear among those ready to win.

Their road to the FIFA World Cup wasn’t that complicated. Instead, they finished their journey in the CONMEBOL qualifiers with a great run. They were so solid that there wasn’t a single loss in the 17 games they played, taking into account that one matchup vs Brazil was suspended.

Argentina will be in a very even group, though they are favorites to move on. Something that should be worth monitoring is their health status since they don’t seem to stop missing pieces due to late injuries. Find out the schedule for their first-round games.

Argentina’s schedule in Qatar 2022

The draw has been generous with the Argentinians in their last FIFA World Cup participations. Although this time that wasn’t the case since, they will face two good teams. They were drawn in group C with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

Argentina will begin their journey on Tuesday, November 22 against Saudi Arabia. That’s a great opportunity to start right, but they must remember that in Russia 2018 they were disappointing vs a weak opponent like Iceland. Their next game will be on Saturday, November 26 in a clash with Mexico. They will finish off with Robert Lewandowski’s Poland on Wednesday, November 30.

They barely qualified to the round of 16 in their last appearance, though it seems appropriate to look ahead. If they advance, their opponent will come from group D. Therefore, the available options are France, Denmark, Tunisia, and Australia. So that means that one bad result or a French mishap could repeat the scenario that took them out four years ago.

If you want to watch every Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup game in the US, you can go to FuboTV (free trial). And If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.