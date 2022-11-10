In Cristiano Ronaldo's final appearance in a World Cup, Portugal announced a roster full of stars looking to win their first title ever at Qatar. Read here to find out all the players incuded in the list and the three names who definitely are surprising absences.

Portugal will play on their sixth consecutive World Cup (eighth overall) and many experts believe this might be the best roster in their entire history. Those are strong words considering Eusebio led a great team to the third place in the 1966 edition at England and Figo commanded his squad to the semifinals in 2006. Nevertheless, the Portuguese squad have never won the tournament, or even reach the final, so Qatar 2022 could be their chance.

Portugal are on Group H, one of the most complicated and intriguing, alongside really tough rivals such as Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea. Though the first goal is to reach the Round of 16 by all means, the runner-up in this group might have to face Brazil in that stage. Just imagine Brazil vs Portugal so early in an elimination match. You can check all those possible combinations in our 2022 World Cup Predictor.

This World Cup is very special for Portugal, because it will be Cristiano Ronaldo's final appearance. At 37 years-old, even though he is having a complicated season with Manchester United, the Portuguese legend goes for his last dance. Continue reading to find out who will help him in the greatest challenge of his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal's final roster for Qatar 2022

Portugal will present one of the best rosters in the 2022 World Cup at Qatar. However, considering all the talent available, there are big names who didn't make the list such as Renato Sanches (PSG), Gonçalo Guedes (Wolverhampton) and Joao Moutinho (Wolverhampton). This is the official 26-man roster announced by manager Fernando Santos.

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton), Rui Patricio (Roma).

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Nuno Mendes (PSG) and Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Mario (Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton), Vitinha (PSG), William Carvalho (Real Betis), Otavio (Porto).

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Ricardo Horta (Braga), Goncalo Ramos (Benfica) and Andre Silva (RB Leipzig).