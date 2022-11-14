Denmark already have their squad ready to travel to Qatar where they have to play in group D and are one of the main candidates, together with France, to advance to the next round.

Denmark will be part of group D of this Qatar 2022 World Cup. They will share group D together with France, Australia and Tunisia. They are undoubtedly one of the main candidates to advance to the round of 16 thanks to their great squad. Here we will tell you which players are part of it.

Despite the fact that the Nordic team only played in 5 World Cups (this will be their sixth participation), they are in 23rd place in the historical table, which shows that in general their participation has been very good. Their debut was in Mexico 1986. It would take 12 years for them to return to a World Cup, France 1998. However, since then they have qualified for almost all editions, except Germany 2006 and Brazil 2014.

Although its local league is not one of the strongest in Europe, Danish soccer has grown a lot, and more and more important teams have players of this nationality in their teams. That has made Denmark a very tough rival, as its main stars play in the best leagues on the continent.

Denmark’s roster for World Cup

The Danish team is made up of players currently playing in leagues such as La Liga, Ligue 1, Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A. Andreas Cornelius and Daniel Wass are the only players in Danish football.

Undoubtedly the main star and leader of this team is the surprising Christian Eriksen, who currently works for Manchester United. The player had suffered a heart problem precisely in a match with his national team. However, he managed to play again, and this will be his third World Cup.

Goalkeepers

• Kasper Schmeichel (Niza/FRA)

• Oliver Christensen (Hertha Berlín/GER)

Defenders

• Daniel Wass (Brøndby/DEN)

• Rasmus Nissen Kristensen (Leeds United/ENG)

• Jens Stryger Larsen (Trabzonspor/TUR)

• Joakim Maehle (Atalanta/ITA)

• Andreas Christensen (FC Barcelona/ESP)

• Simon Kjaer (Milan AC/ITA)

• Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace/ANG)

• Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray/TUR)

Midfielders

• Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham/ENG)

• Thomas Delaney (FC Sevilla/ESP)

• Christian Eriksen (Manchester United/ENG)

• Mathias Jensen (Brentford/ENG)

Forwards

• Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford/ENG)

• Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Brujas/BEL)

• Jesper Lindstrom (Eintracht Fráncfort/GER)

• Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol/ESP)

• Kasper Dolberg (FC Sevilla/ESP)

• Jonas Wind (Wolfsburgo/GER)

• Andreas Cornelius (FC Copenhague/DEN)

