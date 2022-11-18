Qatar 2022 will have some candidates to the title fighting each other. England will be one of those thanks to all the stars they have in the roster. Check out when the English team will play their games.

The wait is over after a bit more than the usual four years that separates every edition of this event. Although England are hoping that another long wait gets to its end. They haven’t been able to repeat their past success, so they arrive to Qatar 2022 full of motivation to do so.

Their only FIFA World Cup title happened the time they organized the tournament, that was back in England 1966. Since then, they have presented plenty of rosters with stars in it, but they weren’t able to get it done in the main event. In Russia 2018 they were close though, being eliminated by Croatiain the overtime of the semifinals.

Their road to Qatar 2022 was simple since they won their group in the UEFA qualifiers over Poland, Albania, Hungary, Andorra, and San Marino with ease. However, the challenge now will be much tougher. The good thing for them is that their journey doesn’t start in a very complicated way.

England’s schedule in Qatar 2022

An important part of every FIFA World Cup is undoubtedly the draw because it begins to develop the path that teams must go through. For England, it was very generous at least to start the competition. They will be in group B with the United States, Wales, and Iran, so they are the clear favorites to advance in the first place of the standings.

The game that will start everything for them is scheduled for Monday, November 21 against Iran. Their clash with the US will happen on Friday, November 25. England’s last match will be a British rivalry game facing Wales on Tuesday, November 29.

These matchups will surely require a lot of focus, but it’s evident they must advance to the round of 16. There they would be matched up with a team from group A. That means the next opponent for the English squad will come from Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador, or what it would a massive surprise in the hosts Qatar.

