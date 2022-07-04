The FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 will present a totally different and new culture for most of the attendants. As the competition approaches, people are trying to know more about the host country, so here is information about its flag, anthem and religion.

In a few months, the whole soccer fandom will inhale and exhale the sport day and night. The FIFA World Cup will be a huge event in which different cultures collide in an specific country (or countries like the one in 2026). This edition, Qatar is going to be the host of the tournament and here you will find everything you need to know about their culture, flag, religion, anthem and other aspects.

Since the announcement of Qatar as the host country for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Earth put their eyes on them to see how they could develop the most importante competition in soccer. The organizers needed to build the stadiums in the fastest way possible to accomplish the terms and conditions and secure that the tourney would start as it was scheduled.

This will be the longest waiting time between two World Cups since 1950. The host country is known to have extreme waves of heat during summer, so FIFA decided to move it to the end of the year in order to get it closer to winter, where the weather should be best for the players and also for the attendants.

Qatar is located in Western Asia, so this will be the second time a country from that continent hosts the FIFA World Cup. In 2022, Japan and Korea received this big tournament, making history as the first time ever to see this competition in two different nations at the same time. In 2026, the United States, Mexico and Canadá will become the first ones two do it in three countries.

What does the flag of Qatar means?

The flag of Qatar is divided in two colours: white at the left and marron at the right, divided by a serrated band with nine peaks. The first colour stands for peace, as the second one reflects the blood at the wars.

Which is the Qatar's national anthem?

The Qatar's national anthem is called "as-Salām al-ʾAmīrī", which translates into "Peace to the Amir". It was written by Shaykh Mubārak bin Sayf al-Thānī and composed by ʿAbdulʿazīz Nāṣṣir al-ʿUbaydān al-Fakhrū in 1996.

Lyrics of Qatar's national anthem

Arabic Lyrics English Translation Al-Salam Al-Amiri

Qasaman, qasaman, qasaman biman rafa' as-seme'

Qasaman biman nashraz.- z.iye'

Qat.arun satbaqa x.auratan

Tasmu birux.i l-aufie' Siru' 'ala nuhaj il-'u

wa'la z.ia' il 'anbiya'

Qat.arun biqalbi sirat

'azul 'amjaad ul-'iba Qat.arun ir-rajil al-'awain

X.aumatnu yaum al-inda'

Wax.amaymun yaum as-salam

Jawarix.a yaum al-fida'a

2x Qasaman, qasaman, qasaman biman rafa' as-seme'

Qasaman biman nashraz- z.iye'

Qat.arun satbaqa x.aratan

Tasmu biruxi l-aufi'e The Peace for the Anthem

Swearing by God who erected the sky

Swearing by God who spread the light

Qatar will always be free

Sublimed by the souls of the sinceres

Procede thou on the manners of the ascendants

And advance on Prophet's guidance

In my heart,

Qatar is an epic of glory and dignity

Qatar is land of the early men

Who protect us at time of distress,

Doves they can be at times of peace,

Warriors they are at times of sacrifice

What is the main religion in Qatar?

Qatar is a multi-religious society, but Islam is the one that predominates in the country with 66% and that makes it the official. Hinduism (15%), Christianity (14%), Buddhism (3%) and other/unaffiliated (2%) are the remaining religions.