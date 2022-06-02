When money is no obstacle or problem, the range of possibilities to enjoy an event of the magnitude of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 increases and offers opportunities for enjoyment and luxury such as FIFA hospitality packages. Find out what they offer and how much they cost.

There are many stories that tell of the daring of true soccer lovers who have given up everything and done the impossible in order to fulfill the dream of their lives: to be able to attend and be part of a FIFA World Cup. There are also others of luxuries and gourmet experiences during this tournament, limited to very few on the planet.

On the one hand, the vast majority of soccer fans are willing to fight whatever battles are necessary to earn the chance to at least have a ticket to Qatar 2022, and that includes standing up despite having received denials during two official ticket sales phases.

But, on the other hand, there is an option that ensures not only not having to suffer something when you want to buy tickets for Qatar 2022, but also to enjoy the experience with the maximum possible luxury. The only obstacle is the price to pay. Are you ready? Here's what's included and the prices of the FIFA Hospitality Packages for the upcoming World Cup.

What do FIFA hospitality packages include?

These packages are the true glory of every soccer fan, as they offer the unique opportunity to enjoy one or more matches of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in an all-inclusive context, full of luxury and comfort. Who wouldn't want one!

FIFA hospitality packages for Qatar 2022 include admission to one or more matches of the tournament (depending on choice), beverages, food, service and attention before, during and after the match, commemorative gifts, and parking (subject to availability).

What types of hospitality packages can be purchased for Qatar 2022?

Imagination is the limit, because with these packages it is possible to configure any option that a fan can imagine to enjoy a once in a lifetime experience like a FIFA World Cup like never before. There are five different types of hospitality packages.

Team Specific Series. It is the way to ensure that you will watch all the games you want, and that your favorite National Team plays. In case your team plays more games than you had planned, you can extend your package. You can choose from 3 different categories that vary according to the place in the stadium where you receive your ticket, the food and beverages you consume and the complements you receive such as gifts and parking. You have the freedom to choose just one game or series of 4 and 5 games, which include direct elimination rounds such as the Round of 16 and Quarter Finals.

Single Match Package. You can choose any match of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, in any round except the semifinals and the grand final. Either just one or as many as you wish. The price varies according to the type of category you choose: there are 4 available.

Final Round Series. The decisive matches of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the ones that no one wants to miss, i.e. the semifinal and the final, and if desired, the match for third and fourth place can be added to the package. There are three different categories from which to choose the package.

Venues Series. So simple and so exciting at the same time. Every match (yes absolutely every match) played in one of the 8 host stadiums of Qatar 2022. Again, the price depends on the category of the package you choose, in this particular case, there are only two categories available.

Amazing Series. Two options to choose from: all games played at Lusail Stadium or all games played at Al Bayt Stadium. This guarantees either to enjoy the Qatar 2022 Semi-Final and Final or to be present at the iconic opening game. There is only one category available and it is the highest category which includes exclusive suites, luxury stadium location, gourmet food and beverage, exclusive parking and commemorative gift.

Prices of the Hospitality Packages for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

So far, everything looks excellent. The idea of enjoying the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches you want, with good food and drink and preferential treatment is simply wonderful... until you come face to face with the amount of money you have to pay to be able to live this experience.

The price of each package depends on the category you choose and the number of matches you wish to attend. Thus, the Team Specific Series, the single match package costs $950 in the lowest category and the full experience (group stage + Round of 16 + Quarter Finals) $5650. The most expensive category increases these costs: $3050 for a single match and the full experience $17,900.

The Single Match Experience has a starting price of $950 for a group stage match, $1250 for the Round of 16, $1550 for the Quarter Finals and $1150 for the third place match in the lowest category. In the most expensive category, the respective costs are 3050, 3900, 4850 and 3650. Again, this is only for one match.

As for the Final Round Series, to enjoy the Semifinals, just one of them or even the two that will be held, and the Grand Final of Qatar 2022, the prices available according to the three existing categories are: USD 9,100, USD 13,200, and USD 34,300.

The Venue Series, i.e. all Qatar 2022 matches played in the same stadium, start at $28,400 for the most basic category and $261,000 for the highest category. Thus, for example, the Al Bayt Stadium package, which includes the opening match, in the highest category is priced at $809,400.

Finally, the Amazing Series, where you can enjoy all the matches held at the Al Bayt Stadium (Opening Match) or Lusail Stadium (Final) in a context of extreme luxury, is no longer available but must be hard enough to digest to not be revealed in such a straightforward manner as the rest of the prices.

If you are one of the lucky ones with the necessary resources to pay for tickets of the characteristics mentioned throughout this story for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and you want to make an out-of-this-world purchase, you should go to the following website and hurry to make it because, incredibly, they are already starting to sell out.