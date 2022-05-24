For those who can't let go of their adventurous spirit despite being immersed in an unrelated atmosphere, that of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, the Qatar 2022 organizing committee, through its official accommodation agency, has enabled an accommodation option according to your needs. Get to know the Fan Villages.

As if it were an excursion to distant lands, in which the canons of tradition must be followed to ensure the success of the mission, those privileged to travel to enjoy the upcoming FIFA World Cup live in Qatar have an accommodation option to satisfy their adventurous spirit.

The Qatar 2022 organizing committee has no simple mission: to ensure that the millions of fans who will flock to the Middle East to enjoy the first World Cup held in the region get the best possible impression of the host country and its exquisite culture.

For this reason, in addition to the traditional lodging options, such as hotels and private apartment towers, from November 21 to December 18, luxury cruise ships will be available, as well as peculiar and traditional options, such as Fan Villages. Welcome to Qatar 2022.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 embraces an ancient tradition

Undoubtedly, when you hear Qatar 2022, and despite the strong mental imprint that the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup produces in everyone, it is inevitable not to relate the concept to the image of an imposing desert, with its velvety dunes and radiant sunshine. It is impossible to disassociate the Arab and Qatari culture from what will be experienced from November 21 to December 18.

As in the past, when the desert was a source of work and life, but also a shelter and a place to rest, during the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, those fans who choose to do so, and have a place to stay because demand will surely be high, will be able to recreate a little of the most ancient experience of lodging: that of letting nature, in this case the desert, provide shelter.

What are the Fan Villages of Qatar 2022?

If there is the possibility of staying in a conventional hotel room, paying for an extension of your home in the form of apartments and villas, or indulging in an experience full of luxury and exoticism in the Cruise Ship Hotels, there was a more suitable one for those palates with a traditional and cultural tendency.

That is exactly what the Fan Villages are, spaces set up on the outskirts of Doha, with two options available: the rustic but no less comfortable cabins and the traditional camping, both sheltered by an important proximity to the Qatari desert. Explore each of them in more detail below to determine if this option is the one you are most looking forward to staying in during Qatar 2022.

Cabin-style accomodation

This option has been available since the end of April and offers three different accommodation options: the Cabins Zafaran, the Cabins Ras Bu Fontas, and the Cabins Rawdat Al Jahhaniya. The former are located north of Doha's Lusail City, the latter six kilometers west of the International Airport and the latter very close to the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Although the location of the cabins is different, what is similar are the amenities and services they offer: 24/7 reception and customer service, WiFi on demand, food and beverages available on site, cleaning twice a week, convenience stores nearby, first aid kit, movie theater, gym, tennis court, among others.

All cabins have two bottles of water per day, refrigerator, bed linen, towels, shower, tea and coffee making facilities, and capacity to accommodate 1 to 2 guests maximum. The cost per night per person is US$104. You can book on this website. A ticket confirmation number issued by FIFA is required.

Camping as an accommodation option at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

So far, it is the only one of all the accommodation options that will be available at the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 that has not been disclosed by the Official Hosting Agency. However, it is expected to have the particularity of offering a place to rest in the middle of the desert for fans with a much more adventurous spirit.