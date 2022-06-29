With the FIFA World Cup just around the corner, there are still some tickets available for the fans. The organization announced the last sale, named 'First Come First Served', and here is when and where you can get them in order to be part of Qatar 2022.

Every soccer fan's dream is to attend to a FIFA World Cup. This 2022, Qatar will host this massive event and all the eyes are on them. With just months away from the kickoff, the organization announced one last oportunity to get tickets for the games in a sale called 'First Come First Served'.

At the beginning of 2022, FIFA announced Phase 1 of tickets sale for everyone. The fans needed to pass the registration in order to submit their application. After receiving more than 40 million requests, there are only a few entrances left, so now it's time to believe in luck and faith in order to get the last ones available.

Officially, FIFA will release the last tickets on its website, but there are also some conditions in case someone needs to resell the ones they got. It is mandatory that if a fan can't go to the World Cup, presents some documents that validate this scenario, as the organization is trying to avoid persons that only acquired them to get richer.

When is the 'First Come First Served' last tickets sale for Qatar 2022?

There is only one chance left for the fans to get tickets for FIFA World Cup at Qatar 2022. The organization announced the 'First Come First Served' sale for next July, 5 at 11:00 CEST. As its name says, the first ones to enter the website and make the transaction (it needs to be processed successfully), will get their passes, subject to availability.

It is important to get their application done before trying to purchase the tickets, as FIFA needs to approve and verify the profiles before the sale. The press release was very clear and warned fans that the passes will sell out quickly.

How many tickets are available for the last sale for Qatar 2022?

According to mathematics, with the first two sales for Qatar 2022 being and absolute success, there should be only 800,000 tickets available for the last one. It is important to be very careful this July, 5 in order to be one of the firsts to enter the website. It is also recommended to check with your bank that purchases on the internet are approved in order to not waste time in the process.