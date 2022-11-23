Japan made history in Matchday 1 of Group E in Qatar 2022. The Asian team won against Germany and its hopes of advancing to the Round of 16 have increased, but have they ever reached this stage in a FIFA World Cup?

Has Japan ever made it past the Group stage to the Round of 16 in a FIFA World Cup?

History was made this November 23 as the FIFA World Cup is giving some very surprising results. Now, Japan returned from a 1-0 score to win the game against Germany with a final 2-1, adding three very important points in the first match of the tournament.

Of course this result gives Japan a boost to their hopes of going to the Round of 16. It is not the first time they would make it past the Group stage in a FIFA World Cup.

Japan has qualified to seven consecutive FIFA World Cups. They have made it to the Round of 16 three times (Korea-Japan 2022, South Africa 2010 and Russia 2018), while the other two times they stayed in the Group stage (France 1998 and Germany 2006).

Unfortunately, the Asian squad has not passed the Round of 16 in any of those three opportunities. In Korea-Japan 2022 they were eliminated by Turkey; in South Africa 2010 by Paraguay; and in Russia 2018 by Belgium.

In case they advance in Qatar 2022, they would be facing either Belgium, Canada, Morocco or Croatia in the Round of 16, so it is very important for Japan to keep their first place in Group E to go against the second in Group F.

