The most important event of the year is coming and you should not miss a minute of the action that soccer's most prestigious tournament will bring to its millions of fans. Find out here where to watch every single match of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 in the United States.

Qatar 2022: How and where to watch in the United States all the upcoming FIFA World Cup matches

A true soccer fan is one who is already looking forward to November 20 for the action to begin at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. This is a passion that is shared all over the world and evidently, the United States is no exception.

Simply put, FIFA shared that one of the countries that requested and purchased the most tickets in the official ticket sales phases of Qatar 2022 was the United States. It is a fact that not all the interested American population will be able to attend the World Cup, that is why there will be a large number of people interested in watching the broadcast of the 64 matches.

So get ready because in the following paragraphs you will find the guide you need to know exactly when and at what time are the matches not only of the USMNT but of the entire upcoming FIFA World Cup, and above all, where to tune in to watch the broadcast from the United States.

Time difference between Qatar and the USA

The United States is one of the largest landmass nations in the world. Reason enough for there to be a large number of time zones in its territory. However, based on the Central Time, it is possible to determine a base time difference between America and Qatar.

Thus, for Central Time there is a difference of 8 hours to the land where Qatar 2022 will be held. Then the Eastern Time, Mountain and Pacific Time have 7, 9 and 10 hours difference. This should be kept in mind because some World Cup games may not be at very accessible times.

Who will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the United States?

As in many parts of the world, in the United States the broadcasting rights for the upcoming Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup will be shared between two holders. It is now a fact that there are two markets to be targeted in this country, the English-speaking and the Spanish-speaking markets.

Thus, the Qatar 2022 matches will be broadcast on television, i.e. in free-to-air mode, on Fox with English narration, while in the same mode but in Spanish, fans in the United States will be able to enjoy the World Cup on Telemundo and Universo.

As for streaming, there are also options to watch the FIFA World Cup from your computer, cell phone, tablet or Smart TV by subscribing to platforms such as Fubo TV (7-day free trial), and also through Vidgo, or Sling TV, among others.

Date, time and channel of each match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage in the United States

Sunday, November 20

Qatar vs Ecuador - Fubo TV, Fox, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 11:00 AM / CT: 10:00 AM / MT: 9:00 AM/ PT: 8:00 AM

Monday, November 21

England vs Iran - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 8:00 AM / CT: 7:00 AM / MT: 6:00 AM/ PT: 5:00 AM

Senegal vs Netherlands - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 11:00 AM / CT: 10:00 AM / MT: 9:00 AM/ PT: 8:00 AM

United States vs Wales - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 2:00 PM / CT: 1:00 PM / MT: 12:00 PM/ PT: 11:00 AM

Tuesday, November 22

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 5:00 AM / CT: 4:00 AM / MT: 3:00 AM/ PT: 2:00 AM

Denmark vs Tunisia - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 8:00 AM / CT: 7:00 AM / MT: 6:00 AM/ PT: 5:00 AM

Mexico vs Poland - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 11:00 AM / CT: 10:00 AM / MT: 9:00 AM/ PT: 8:00 AM

France vs Australia - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 2:00 PM / CT: 1:00 PM / MT: 12:00 PM/ PT: 11:00 AM

Wednesday, November 23

Morocco vs Croatia - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 5:00 AM / CT: 4:00 AM / MT: 3:00 AM/ PT: 2:00 AM

Germany vs Japan - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 8:00 AM / CT: 7:00 AM / MT: 6:00 AM/ PT: 5:00 AM

Spain vs Costa Rica - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 11:00 AM / CT: 10:00 AM / MT: 9:00 AM/ PT: 8:00 AM

Belgium vs Canada - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 2:00 PM / CT: 1:00 PM / MT: 12:00 PM/ PT: 11:00 AM

Thursday, November 24

Switzerland vs Cameroon - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 5:00 AM / CT: 4:00 AM / MT: 3:00 AM/ PT: 2:00 AM

Uruguay vs Korea - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 8:00 AM / CT: 7:00 AM / MT: 6:00 AM/ PT: 5:00 AM

Portugal vs Ghana - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 11:00 AM / CT: 10:00 AM / MT: 9:00 AM/ PT: 8:00 AM

Brazil vs Serbia - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 2:00 PM / CT: 1:00 PM / MT: 12:00 PM/ PT: 11:00 AM

Friday, November 25

Wales vs Iran - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 5:00 AM / CT: 4:00 AM / MT: 3:00 AM/ PT: 2:00 AM

Qatar vs Senegal - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 8:00 AM / CT: 7:00 AM / MT: 6:00 AM/ PT: 5:00 AM

Netherlands vs Ecuador - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 11:00 AM / CT: 10:00 AM / MT: 9:00 AM/ PT: 8:00 AM

England vs United States - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 2:00 PM / CT: 1:00 PM / MT: 12:00 PM/ PT: 11:00 AM

Saturday, November 26

Tunisia vs Australia - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 5:00 AM / CT: 4:00 AM / MT: 3:00 AM/ PT: 2:00 AM

Poland vs Saudi Arabia - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 8:00 AM / CT: 7:00 AM / MT: 6:00 AM/ PT: 5:00 AM

France vs Denmark - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 11:00 AM / CT: 10:00 AM / MT: 9:00 AM/ PT: 8:00 AM

Argentina vs Mexico - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 2:00 PM / CT: 1:00 PM / MT: 12:00 PM/ PT: 11:00 AM

Sunday, November 27

Japan vs Costa Rica - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 5:00 AM / CT: 4:00 AM / MT: 3:00 AM/ PT: 2:00 AM

Belgium vs Morocco - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 8:00 AM / CT: 7:00 AM / MT: 6:00 AM/ PT: 5:00 AM

Croatia vs Canada - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 11:00 AM / CT: 10:00 AM / MT: 9:00 AM/ PT: 8:00 AM

Spain vs Germany - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 2:00 PM / CT: 1:00 PM / MT: 12:00 PM/ PT: 11:00 AM

Monday, November 28

Cameroon vs Serbia - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 5:00 AM / CT: 4:00 AM / MT: 3:00 AM/ PT: 2:00 AM

Korea vs Ghana - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 8:00 AM / CT: 7:00 AM / MT: 6:00 AM/ PT: 5:00 AM

Brazil vs Switzerland - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 11:00 AM / CT: 10:00 AM / MT: 9:00 AM/ PT: 8:00 AM

Portugal vs Uruguay - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 2:00 PM / CT: 1:00 PM / MT: 12:00 PM/ PT: 11:00 AM

Tuesday, November 29

Netherlands vs Qatar - Fubo TV, FOX, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 10:00 AM / CT: 9:00 AM / MT: 8:00 AM/ PT: 7:00 AM

Ecuador vs Senegal - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 10:00 AM / CT: 9:00 AM / MT: 8:00 AM/ PT: 7:00 AM

Wales vs England - Fubo TV, FS1, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 2:00 PM / CT: 1:00 PM / MT: 12:00 PM/ PT: 11:00 AM

Iran vs United States - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 2:00 PM / CT: 1:00 PM / MT: 12:00 PM/ PT: 11:00 AM

Wednesday, November 30

Australia vs Denmark - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 10:00 AM / CT: 9:00 AM / MT: 8:00 AM/ PT: 7:00 AM

Tunisia vs France - Fubo TV, FOX, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 10:00 AM / CT: 9:00 AM / MT: 8:00 AM/ PT: 7:00 AM

Poland vs Argentina - Fubo TV, FOX, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 2:00 PM / CT: 1:00 PM / MT: 12:00 PM/ PT: 11:00 AM

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 2:00 PM / CT: 1:00 PM / MT: 12:00 PM/ PT: 11:00 AM

Thursday, December 1

Croatia vs Belgium - Fubo TV, FOX, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 10:00 AM / CT: 9:00 AM / MT: 8:00 AM/ PT: 7:00 AM

Canada vs Morocco - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 10:00 AM / CT: 9:00 AM / MT: 8:00 AM/ PT: 7:00 AM

Japan vs Spain - Fubo TV, FOX, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 2:00 PM / CT: 1:00 PM / MT: 12:00 PM/ PT: 11:00 AM

Costa Rica vs Germany - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 2:00 PM / CT: 1:00 PM / MT: 12:00 PM/ PT: 11:00 AM

Friday, December 2

Ghana vs Uruguay - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 10:00 AM / CT: 9:00 AM / MT: 8:00 AM/ PT: 7:00 AM

Korea vs Portugal - Fubo TV, FOX, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 10:00 AM / CT: 9:00 AM / MT: 8:00 AM/ PT: 7:00 AM

Serbia vs Switzerland - Fubo TV, FS1, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 2:00 PM / CT: 1:00 PM / MT: 12:00 PM/ PT: 11:00 AM

Cameroon vs Brazil - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 2:00 PM / CT: 1:00 PM / MT: 12:00 PM/ PT: 11:00 AM

Date, time and channel of each match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Round of 16 in the United States

Saturday, December 3

A1 vs B2 - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 10:00 AM / CT: 9:00 AM / MT: 8:00 AM/ PT: 7:00 AM

C1 vs D2 - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 2:00 PM / CT: 1:00 PM / MT: 12:00 PM/ PT: 11:00 AM

Sunday, December 4

D1 vs C2 - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 10:00 AM / CT: 9:00 AM / MT: 8:00 AM/ PT: 7:00 AM

B1 vs A2 - Fubo TV, FS1, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 2:00 PM / CT: 1:00 PM / MT: 12:00 PM/ PT: 11:00 AM

Monday, December 5

E1 vs F2 - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 10:00 AM / CT: 9:00 AM / MT: 8:00 AM/ PT: 7:00 AM

G1 vs H2 - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 2:00 PM / CT: 1:00 PM / MT: 12:00 PM/ PT: 11:00 AM

Tuesday, December 6

F1 vs E2 - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 10:00 AM / CT: 9:00 AM / MT: 8:00 AM/ PT: 7:00 AM

H1 vs G2 - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 2:00 PM / CT: 1:00 PM / MT: 12:00 PM/ PT: 11:00 AM

Date, time and channel of each match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Quarter Finals in the United States

Friday, December 9

TBD vs TBD - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 10:00 AM / CT: 9:00 AM / MT: 8:00 AM/ PT: 7:00 AM

TBD vs TBD - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 2:00 PM / CT: 1:00 PM / MT: 12:00 PM/ PT: 11:00 AM

Saturday, December 10

TBD vs TBD - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 10:00 AM / CT: 9:00 AM / MT: 8:00 AM/ PT: 7:00 AM

TBD vs TBD - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 2:00 PM / CT: 1:00 PM / MT: 12:00 PM/ PT: 11:00 AM

Date, time and channel of each match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Semifinals in the United States

Tuesday, December 13

TBD vs TBD - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 2:00 PM / CT: 1:00 PM / MT: 12:00 PM/ PT: 11:00 AM

Wednesday, December 14

TBD vs TBD - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 10:00 AM / CT: 9:00 AM / MT: 8:00 AM/ PT: 7:00 AM

Date, time and channel of the Third Place match of Qatar 2022 World Cup in the United States

Saturday, December 17

TBD vs TBD - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM

Date, time and channel of the Final match of Qatar 2022 World Cup in the United States

Sunday, December 18

TBD vs TBD - Fubo TV, FOX, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Vidgo, Sling Blue

ET: 10:00 AM / CT: 9:00 AM / MT: 8:00 AM/ PT: 7:00 AM

And remember that all 64 matches of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be available in their entirety, without the need to search anywhere else, through Fubo TV's streaming service (7-day free trial) if you are in the United States.