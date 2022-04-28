Qatar 2022 is fast approaching and soccer fans are already preparing for it in every way. Both the lucky ones who will be able to travel to enjoy it from the Middle East, as well as those who will experience it from other parts of the world.

Excitement is mounting as the most anticipated sporting event of the year draws ever closer: the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will capture the world's attention for 27 days. Do you already know how not to miss a single one of the matches? Please read on.

A total of 64 matches will define the new occupant of the throne of world soccer and the owner of the FIFA crown. Although there is a possibility of having a new king, there is also the option of France, the reigning World Cup champion, reaffirming its title by virtue of having one of the best squads in the world.

So it is vitally important to block the agenda so that nothing and no one can interrupt the enjoyment of an event as prestigious as Qatar 2022, for which we have had to wait four long years. From November 21 to December 18, all the talk will be about soccer and this is the guide to tune in to the upcoming FIFA World Cup matches on both streaming platforms and television in the United States.

The dates of the matches of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

It is better to have it clear and present. It is essential for every soccer lover to know when and at what time their National Team will be in action in Qatar 2022. For starters, the group stage, the longest, will consist of 48 matches, which will be played consecutively from November 21 to December 2.

Then comes the phase that generates the most drama and excitement, the Knockout stage, where every mistake is paid double and every hit contains a priceless reward. This stage is comprised of the Round of 16 (8 games), the Quarter Finals (4 games), the Semifinals (2 games), the match for third place and the Grand Final. These battles will take place between December 3 and December 18.

How and where to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 via streaming?

Fortunately there are many options to enjoy the FIFA World Cup from any mobile device or from a smart tv and without the need to capture any air signal, all thanks to the magic of the internet. Below you will find the streaming platforms that will bring you all the action of Qatar 2022 wherever you are.

For starters, you have the opportunity to enjoy all the action of Qatar 2022 with fubo TV, which offers more than 220 channels including those where the FIFA World Cup matches will be broadcasted. You can subscribe here and enjoy the 7-day trial period offered by this platform.

There is also the option of enjoying the upcoming FIFA World Cup via streaming through Direct TV Stream, which has made sure to include in its 65 channels those that will broadcast the Qatar 2022 matches. The subscription cost varies from $70 to $140.

The range of streaming services and platforms through which to enjoy Qatar 2022 also includes Hulu. You can choose between 68 and 88 TV channels, which will determine the cost of the subscription, ranging from $6 to $86 depending on what you choose to watch.

Another good option is Sling, a streaming service to which you can subscribe for a cost of 33 to 50 dollars and offers a three-day free trial to test its offer, which ranges from 30 to 130 channels. Or you can try Youtube TV, which offers livestreaming of the channels on which the Qatar 2022 matches will be broadcasted.

All of the above options, fubo TV, Sling, Youtube TV, Direct TV Stream and Hulu can be enjoyed, upon subscription, through the most popular streaming devices such as Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV (except Direct TV Stream) and Chromecast, and also on Android devices, IOS and Web browsers.

Watch the next FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on TV

Classics never die, and while streaming platforms are living their golden days, on air TV is still a very good option to enjoy, as in the past, all the action of the 64 matches of Qatar 2022. And best of all, at zero cost. All you need is an antenna to pick up the on air signal.

Thus, for the American market in English language, Fox is the broadcasting right holder of the upcoming FIFA World Cup matches. Thus, many of the games will be on Fox and others will have to be tuned in through Fox Sports 1.

If you want to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in English, there are several options available. The first is Telemundo, which won the battle against Univision for the broadcasting rights. It is also possible to watch the matches on NBC Universo and NBC Sports Network (NBCSN).