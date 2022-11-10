Brazil is undoubtedly a traditional team of the World Cups, and the biggest winner of them. Here we tell you how was the path of the "Veramarelha" to reach this World Cup in Qatar 2022.

When talking about the World Cup, it is always necessary to mention Brazil. It is not for less: it is the only team that has played all the editions, from Uruguay 1930 to Russia 2018. In addition, it is the maximum champion of this tournament with 5 conquests in total, and one of the maximum winners of the Copa America, organized by Conmebol.

The Brazilian team has had great teams throughout history. The first of them was France 1938, in which they finished third. At the next World Cup, 1950 (taking into account that those of 1942 and 1946 were suspended due to the war) they were runners-up. The title would be given to them in 1958 with a young Pele.

Then came the titles of 1962, 1970 (a team that was considered one of the best in history), 1994 and 2002. This year, the Brazilian team is, as always, one of the main candidates to win the tournament. Of course, that is due to their great squad with players like Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Casemiro and Everton Riveiro.

Brazil's road to Qatar 2022

The game against Argentina in Brazil was suspended and never rescheduled.

29-Mar-22 4-0 Bolivia

24-Mar-22 4-0 Chile

01-Feb-22 4-0 Paraguay

27-Jan-22 1-1 Ecuador

16-Nov-21 0-0 Argentina

11-Nov-21 1-0 Colombia

14-Oct-21 4-1 Uruguay

10-Oct-21 0-0 Colombia

07-Oct-21 3-1 Venezuela

09-Sep-21 2-0 Peru

02-Sep-21 1-0 Chile

08-Jun-21 2-0 Paraguay

04-Jun-21 2-0 Ecuador

17-Nov-20 2-0 Uruguay

13-Nov-20 1-0 Venezuela

13-Oct-20 4-2 Peru

09-Oct-20 5-0 Bolivia

