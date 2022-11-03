Saudi Arabia have a challenging task ahead of them at Qatar 2022, but there's a reason why they made it to this stage. Check out here how the Asian team qualified for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The most anticipated event of the year is just around the corner. Qatar 2022 is nearly two weeks away from us, which is why world soccer can't stop talking about it. One of the FIFA World Cup groups to watch will be Group C, in which Saudi Arabia were drawn against Argentina, Mexico, and Poland.

Needless to say, that's a tough one for the Asian team. On the one hand, you have the reigning Copa America champions — headlined by PSG superstar Lionel Messi, on the other there's the experienced El Tri, and last but not least, Robert Lewandowski's team.

It's safe to say that, for many, Saudi Arabia are the underdogs of the group. However, Rene Harvard's men have given reasons not to be underestimated. Here, let's take a look at their road to this year's World Cup in Qatar.

How did Saudi Arabia qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Saudi Arabia punched their ticket to Qatar in great fashion, and not many teams can say that. Harvard's side started its path to the World Cup in the second round of the AFC qualifiers.

Saudi Arabia were drawn in Group D along with Uzbekistan, Palestine, Singapore, and Yemen. Having recorded six victories and two draws, The Falcons comfortably won the group with 20 points to qualify for the third round.

In the following stage, they were drawn into Group B along with Japan, Australia, Oman, China, and Vietnam. Far from slowing down, Saudi Arabia once again finished atop their group to book a place in Qatar. On the wheels of a strong homestand (W5), Harvard's team secured the top spot in Group B with 23 points (W7 D2 L1).

How many teams from Asia have qualified for Qatar 2022?

On this occasion, six AFC teams have qualified for Qatar 2022. One of them is the host nation Qatar, while the rest are: Saudi Arabia, Japan, South Korea, Iran, and Australia. How far do you think Saudi Arabia will go? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.