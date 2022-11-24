Uruguay are once again in the hunt for a FIFA World Cup trophy at Qatar 2022. Check out here how many times La Celeste have won the most prestigious title.

Uruguay may not be widely seen as one of the favorites at Qatar 2022, but their FIFA World Cup experience still makes them a team to watch in the tournament. After all, there's a reason why they are among the teams who won the title.

La Celeste are known for producing some of the greatest talents in the world in different generations. Two decades ago, the face of Uruguayan soccer was Alvaro "El Chino" Recoba. Later, a fantastic generation led by Diego Forlan took the nation to a deep run in South Africa 2010.

The likes of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani continued to put the country on the soccer map, and the future looks bright with the emergence of Darwin Nuñez, Facundo Pellistri, among others. Will they make Uruguay world champions again?

How many FIFA World Cup titles have Uruguay won

Uruguay have won the FIFA World Cup on two occasions. Their first success came in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1930, beating Argentina 4-2 at the Centenario in Montevideo. Their second championship went down in the history books as one of the greatest comebacks of all time, as they came from behind to upset Brazil in the grand final in 1950. That historic game is remembered as the Maracanazo. Those two triumphs saw them lift the Jules Rimet Trophy, they have yet to win the FIFA World Cup trophy.

How far do you think Uruguay will go in Qatar?

