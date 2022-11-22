Lionel Messi has taken the field for Argentina against Saudi Arabia and will play his fifth World Cup. What he is wearing on his feet is also important, here is the info on Messi’s cleats.

Lionel Messi has taken the field and is playing in his fifth World Cup for Argentina. The Albiceleste is one of the tournament’s favorites and will look to win their third FIFA World Cup.

Despite fears that Messi is not 100% percent, the Argentine captain poured cold water on that via a pre-match press conference saying it was just a “precaution”. Messi has 7 goals in 20 matches at the World Cup after his penalty kick goal against Saudi Arabia and has worn Adidas boots since 2006.

What is the name of Messi's boots/cleats at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar? Find out below!

Information on Lionel Messi’s World Cup boots

The name of Messi’s cleats is X Speedportal Leyenda, the boot is colored gold and is inspired by all of the World Cup cleats Messi has worn since his first World Cup back in 2006.

The word 'Leyenda' (Legend in Spanish) pays homage to the Argentine who in his career has become one of it not the greatest soccer player of all time and on the national team has 92 goals in 166 appearances.

X Speedportal Leyenda are currently priced in the range of $355 and go on sale to the general public today, November 22nd, 2022. The cleats are designed for speed and agility and have carbon-fiber for a better spring in the step.