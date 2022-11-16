When it looked like Argentina had everything ready for Qatar 2022, Lionel Scaloni could make changes in the original 26-man squad. Check out which players could end up missing the FIFA World Cup.

Qatar 2022 is finally upon us, and the expectations in Argentina have never been higher. Lionel Scaloni submitted his 26-man squad a few days ago, but the list could have some changes before the FIFA World Cup starts.

The reigning Copa America champions head into the tournament riding on a fantastic unbeaten streak, led by PSG superstar Lionel Messi. La Albiceleste were drawn against Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland in Group C.

Scaloni's side played one last international friendly before its World Cup debut, putting five past UAE on Wednesday. But a couple of players were unable to get playing time, and the coach later suggested that there could be changes on the roster.

Lionel Scaloni could make two changes on Argentina's 2022 World Cup squad

“There’s a possibility that our 26 man list for the World Cup could change. We'll see," Scaloni told reporters after the game. “There are players who are not 100% well. We want to be cautious. We want to see their evolution”.

Unsurprisingly, the Argentine media immediately started to wonder which players Scaloni was talking about. A few hours later, Gaston Edul of TyC Sports reported that the players in question are Nicolas Gonzalez and Marcos Acuña, both under physical observation.

Replacing Gonzalez wouldn't be such a complicated task, but Acuña's status is a major concern. While the Fiorentina winger would be easier to replace, Argentina don't have other left-backs besides Nicolas Tagliafico and the Sevilla man.

Scaloni has four players on his reserve list in case of injury: Juan Musso (GK), Facundo Medina (CB), Thiago Almada (CM), and Angel Correa (FW). Therefore, missing Acuña would be a huge blow.

