In the next month Qatar 2022 will host the biggest stars in the soccer world. This type of competition is the main event of the sport because it gathers the best talent across the globe. The other way to say it is by pointing out that the most expensive players will be there.

Every record-breaking transfer seems to change the value of the upcoming moves. For example, Neymar’s transfer from Barcelona to PSG probably shifted the perception for some people about how much a player costs. In that case, the Brazilian star was sold based on an exit clause.

This time the list includes the market value of them, not necessarily how lucrative would a transaction be. Maybe they are sold for more money since they are very young, or they might cost less depending on their contract status. Coming up next, the 50 highest market values for the FIFA World Cup according to Transfermarkt.

Who are the highest ranked players that aren’t in the list?

One important thing to note is that this list contains only those who will participate in the World Cup. That means not all of them would be in the Top 50 if everyone was included. For instance, there will be some notable absences that can’t go unnamed.

The main absent when it comes to market value will definitely be Erling Haaland. Manchester City’s striker has been setting new marks since he appeared in professional soccer. Unfortunately, he won’t participate in Qatar 2022 given Norway didn’t qualify for it. He would have headlined the list with his projected valuation of 170 million euros.

But there is another absence worth mentioning. That’s Mohamed Salah, who will not play in the tournament because Egypt didn’t make it. Liverpool’s star is ranked 21st in Transfermarkt, at a projected 80 million euros. Although that figure is also shared from the 13th spot, so he would be a top 15.

Clearly age is a factor that greatly impacts a player’s value, given Lionel Messi won’t be there at just €50m. Neither will Cristiano Ronaldo at €20m. To add to these exceptions came the recent news of Sadio Mane not travelling with his team. The leader of Senegal got injured playing for Bayern, so he will not represent his country in Qatar 2022. Mane’s market value is €60m.

Top 50 Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup players with the highest market value

# Player Age Team Market value
50 Gabriel Martinelli 21 Brazil €60.00m
49 Josko Gvardiol 20 Croatia €60.00m
48 Ronald Araújo 23 Uruguay €60.00m
47 Sergej Milinković-Savić 27 Serbia €60.00m
46 Éder Militão 24 Brazil €60.00m
45 Bruno Guimarães 25 Brazil €60.00m
44 Jules Koundé 24 France €60.00m
43 Ousmane Dembélé 25 France €60.00m
42 Thibaut Courtois 30 Belgium €60.00m
41 Nuno Mendes 20 Portugal €60.00m
40 Leon Goretzka 27 Germany €65.00m
39 Achraf Hakimi 24 Morocco €65.00m
38 Serge Gnabry 27 Germany €65.00m
37 Matthijs de Ligt 23 Netherlands €70.00m
36 Darwin Núñez 23 Uruguay €70.00m
35 Trent Alexander-Arnold 24 England €70.00m
34 Leroy Sané 26 Germany €70.00m
33 Alphonso Davies 22 Canada €70.00m
32 João Cancelo 28 Portugal €70.00m
31 Raheem Sterling 27 England €70.00m
30 Marquinhos 28 Brazil €70.00m
29 Jack Grealish 27 England €70.00m
28 Heung-min Son 30 South Korea €70.00m
27 Kai Havertz 23 Germany €70.00m
26 Bruno Fernandes 28 Portugal €75.00m
25 Lautaro Martínez 25 Argentina €75.00m
24 Antony 22 Brazil €75.00m
23 Rúben Dias 25 Portugal €75.00m
22 Neymar 30 Brazil €75.00m
21 Gabriel Jesus 25 Brazil €75.00m
20 Mason Mount 23 England €75.00m
19 Dušan Vlahović 22 Serbia €80.00m
18 Rodrygo 21 Brazil €80.00m
17 Aurélien Tchouameni 22 France €80.00m
16 Rodri 26 Spain €80.00m
15 Kevin De Bruyne 31 Belgium €80.00m
14 Declan Rice 23 England €80.00m
13 Joshua Kimmich 27 Germany €80.00m
12 Bernardo Silva 28 Portugal €80.00m
11 Rafael Leão 23 Portugal €85.00m
10 Gavi 18 Spain €90.00m
9 Bukayo Saka 21 England €90.00m
8 Harry Kane 29 England €90.00m
7 Federico Valverde 24 Uruguay €100.00m
6 Jude Bellingham 19 England €100.00m
5 Pedri 19 Spain €100.00m
4 Jamal Musiala 19 Germany €100.00m
3 Phil Foden 22 England €110.00m
2 Vinicius Junior 22 Brazil €120.00m
1 Kylian Mbappé 23 France €160.00m

 