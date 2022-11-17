The FIFA World Cup will be full of stars, which means there are going to be a lot of expensive players participating in Qatar 2022. Check out who the list of the Top 50 in that regard, according to Transfermarkt.

In the next month Qatar 2022 will host the biggest stars in the soccer world. This type of competition is the main event of the sport because it gathers the best talent across the globe. The other way to say it is by pointing out that the most expensive players will be there.

Every record-breaking transfer seems to change the value of the upcoming moves. For example, Neymar’s transfer from Barcelona to PSG probably shifted the perception for some people about how much a player costs. In that case, the Brazilian star was sold based on an exit clause.

This time the list includes the market value of them, not necessarily how lucrative would a transaction be. Maybe they are sold for more money since they are very young, or they might cost less depending on their contract status. Coming up next, the 50 highest market values for the FIFA World Cup according to Transfermarkt.

Who are the highest ranked players that aren’t in the list?

One important thing to note is that this list contains only those who will participate in the World Cup. That means not all of them would be in the Top 50 if everyone was included. For instance, there will be some notable absences that can’t go unnamed.

The main absent when it comes to market value will definitely be Erling Haaland. Manchester City’s striker has been setting new marks since he appeared in professional soccer. Unfortunately, he won’t participate in Qatar 2022 given Norway didn’t qualify for it. He would have headlined the list with his projected valuation of 170 million euros.

But there is another absence worth mentioning. That’s Mohamed Salah, who will not play in the tournament because Egypt didn’t make it. Liverpool’s star is ranked 21st in Transfermarkt, at a projected 80 million euros. Although that figure is also shared from the 13th spot, so he would be a top 15.

Clearly age is a factor that greatly impacts a player’s value, given Lionel Messi won’t be there at just €50m. Neither will Cristiano Ronaldo at €20m. To add to these exceptions came the recent news of Sadio Mane not travelling with his team. The leader of Senegal got injured playing for Bayern, so he will not represent his country in Qatar 2022. Mane’s market value is €60m.

Top 50 Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup players with the highest market value