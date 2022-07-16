The elite of world soccer meets every four years in the most prestigious tournament of the sport: the FIFA World Cup and Qatar 2022 will be attended by great players without exception. Discover the ones that have taken Messi and Cristiano's spots in the list.

Qatar 2022: Messi and Ronaldo, out of the 15 most expensive players who could be in the World Cup

Qatar 2022 could well be remembered in future years as the FIFA World Cup of disruption in many ways. One of them is the end of the tyranny established by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the soccer universe.

The argument is simple: since South Africa 2010, it was impossible not to include Messi and Ronaldo in the list of the highest-priced players playing in the FIFA World Cup. This dominance based on their immense quality lasted until Russia 2018 where the Argentine arrived valued at $180 million and the Portuguese at $120 million.

However, time is the only opponent that neither Lionel nor Cristiano could dribble or the only tournament they could not win, and that is why four years later, in Qatar 2022 they do not appear in the list of the 15 most valuable players who will play in the World Cup. Meet the heirs to a throne that for a moment seemed like it would never change hands.

The 15 most expensive players of Qatar 2022

Before starting with the parade, it is important to clarify that being included in this illustrious list does not guarantee that these stars will play in Qatar 2022, since imponderables, such as injuries, indiscipline or a drop in performance, could deprive them of the honor of participating in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

*Transfermarkt figures

Kylian Mbappé - France - $160 million

At the age of 23, he already knows what it's like to win the FIFA World Cup, having done so at Russia 2018. He returns to the tournament as one of the best players in the world but also with a greater responsibility: to help France not to leave the throne of world soccer.

Vinicus Jr. - Brazil - $100 million

Another of the precocious that at his young age, 22 years old, are already at the top of the soccer valuations. The Real Madrid player needs a great performance in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 for the whole world to stop considering him as a promise or a complement and list him as a star and a reference for his teams.

Phil Foden - England - $90 million

Another youngster who sees Qatar 2022 as a great opportunity to reaffirm why the value of his soccer skills is so highly rated. He has the backing of other talented youngsters and mature players in his prime to try to end England's 56-year drought without a World Cup win.

Harry Kane - England - $90 million

The Three Lions' big name ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Kane is a total striker, capable of scoring goals on his own and creating chances for his teammates. After finishing as top scorer at Russia 2018, he has the chance to equal Gary Lineker as England's most prolific World Cup goalscorer and Bobby Charlton and Geoff Hurst as one of his country's legendary strikers if he wins the FIFA World Cup.

Kevin de Bruyne - Belgium - $85 million

True, it was unthinkable that he would be at the level of Messi and Cristiano, but it is very true that a couple of seconds behind Neymar Jr in his attempt to catch up with the aforementioned titans is the current Manchester City player. Technique, shooting, dribbling and a bestial physical capacity that allows him to reach any part of the pitch. Qatar 2022 is eager to see him at his best level.

Dusan Vlahovic - Serbia - $85 million

If Messi, Cristiano and Neymar were once the gods of the soccer Olympus, the new golden triad could well be made up of Mbappé, Haaland and Vlahovic. The Serbian has surprised the world with his lethality at Juventus, a shirt that has not weighed him down but rather boosted his market value. A good World Cup with Serbia would end up securing him in the soccer elite.

Bruno Fernandes - Portugal - $85 million

Although the figure of Cristiano Ronaldo steals much of the shine, it is known that Manchester United's hopes of success today rest more on what Fernandes brings to the table. An unbalanced player who can assist, score or generate play. Portugal is fortunate that in Qatar 2022 he will have on his side the same harmony he has already developed with CR7 during his time with the Red Devils.

Christopher Nkunku - France - $80 million

A player who made a strong impact in recent seasons with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. He stands out for his forcefulness in front of the opponent's goal and for his ability to play in any attacking lane. Being a starter in Qatar 2022 will not be easy with Benzema, Griezmann and Mbappé in the same team as him.

Rodri - Spain - $80 million

The only Spaniard on this list does not shine less than the rest of the members. The Manchester City midfielder is a true metronome, dictating the tempo and speed at which the game is played. Spain is confident that the departure of Sergio Busquets will not be so hard to assimilate with his presence and the upcoming FIFA World Cup should confirm this.

Joshua Kimmich - Germany - $80 million

With Toni Kroos out of action for Germany, the shine in their second line will fall on the Bayern Munich player. A guy at the peak of his career both physically and technically, capable of defending and attacking, he is a perfect fit for his former coach Hans-Dieter Flick's model of play in Qatar 2022.

Declan Rice - England - $80 million

He could be living his last season at West Ham United. A great English performance at Qatar 2022 will require the clarity and good ball play that Declan offers from midfield. He is the key element for those in charge of hurting the opposition to feel safe and free at the back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - England - $80 million

More Englishmen on the list. Alexander-Arnold is a ball-striking winger who can compete with any of the finest midfielders in the world. His contribution from the wing will be essential for England's attacking variety during Qatar 2022.

Bernardo Silva - Portugal - $80 million

To say that Portugal currently has a generation as talented as the one named as its golden generation, with Luis Figo, Rui Costa, Abel Xavier and Paulo Sousa is not nonsense. The contribution of Bernardo Silva strengthens this argument, as his speed, dribbling and versatility are of absolute world elite, which will give problems to Ghana, Uruguay and Korea at least in Qatar 2022.

Neymar Jr. - Brazil - $75 million

Sometimes these types of appraisals are not entirely fair. Since the Brazilian star would deserve a much better place in this list, more so with Lionel and Cristiano out of it. Neymar Jr is one of those rare players capable of winning games through sheer individual talent and Brazil are counting on him to break their FIFA World Cup drought.

Lautaro Martinez - Argentina - $75 million

It would be far-fetched to think that he is the heir to Messi in terms of talent, but he is in terms of notoriety and impact on world soccer. Lautaro must begin to assimilate that the Argentina National Team's punch will sooner or later fall on his physical prowess and his ability to score goals without the need for more partners.