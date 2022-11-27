Argentina and Poland will face each other for the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage. While Lionel Messi seems in a great state of form, Poland's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny gave him a warning. Check out the full story.

Argentina and Poland will face each other for the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage on Wednesday, Nov. 30. It’s all or nothing for both teams, as they need a win to secure their ticket to the Round of 16. However, it seems like Poland’s goalkeeper isn’t afraid of Lionel Messi, and he even challenged him in the match’s preview.

Messi is coming from scoring the opening goal against Mexico, with his trademark style: outside the box with a clean cross-shot. It was his eighth World Cup goal. However, he didn’t stop there as he also assisted Enzo Fernandez for the second.

An inspired Messi would be a scary prospect for any team. However, Wojciech Szczęsny, Poland’s goalkeeper, assure he is ready for the match against Argentina. Here, check out what he said to the Argentine captain.

Wojciech Szczęsny says he ‘can’t wait’ to play against Argentina

Wojciech Szczęsny spoke with La Gazzetta dello Sport and revealed that he’s been studying Messi and his shot, especially how he takes penalties. However, he’s not scared and he sends him a message.

“(To Messi) I’ve been studying you, and I can’t wait to face Argentina,” he said. He also explained that he knows Messi is a difficult player to face, and that “he takes penalties in different ways. I’ll prepare as I always do, hoping that I won’t need to face one.”

Messi has already scored two goals in this World Cup. His first one was a penalty shot against Saudi Arabia. If you want to know all the possible results from this World Cup, check out our 2022 World Cup simulator.

