Argentina head into Qatar 2022 in high spirits, led by superstar Lionel Messi in what could be his last FIFA World Cup. In Bolavip, we made this survey so you can pick your favorite lineup for La Albiceleste. Take a look!

The stage is set for the most anticipated moment of the year. Qatar 2022 is just a few days away from us, which is why the expectations in Argentina are through the roof. In what could be the final FIFA World Cup for Lionel Messi, La Albiceleste arrive in Qatar as a strong candidate.

On the wheels of a long-awaited Copa America triumph, Lionel Scaloni's men booked a place in Qatar in great fashion — finishing the South American qualifiers unbeaten. Will they take the nation back to the promised land?

Argentina were drawn against Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland in Group C. Scaloni has already selected the 26 players that will represent the country, but the question is what should be Argentina's starting lineup for the World Cup? In a hypothetical 4-3-3 formation, choose your favorite player for each position.

GK: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli or Franco Armani

Emiliano Martinez had to wait for it, but he finally got to show the world what an amazing goalkeeper he is. Dibu has established himself as Argentina's starting goalkeeper since the 2021 Copa America, but Scaloni also has other options. Villarreal's Geronimo Rulli is expected to be the second choice, while Franco Armani of River Plate — who also went to Russia 2018 — provides veteran experience in the dressing room.

RB: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel or Juan Foyth

One of the positions to watch in Argentina will be at the right-back, as it doesn't seem to have an owner. Nahuel Molina has started on many occasions under Scaloni, and he may lead the race due to his playing time with Atletico Madrid. On the other hand, Gonzalo Montiel has been struggling for minutes in Sevilla but he was always up to the task with the national team. Meanwhile, Juan Foyth of Villarreal could be an alternative for Scaloni, who may also consider the former Estudiantes man as a center-back.

CB: Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, German Pezzella

Argentina also have a tricky question at center-back. While Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi seemed to be the undisputed duo of starters, Lisandro Martinez's impressive level at Manchester United could make Scaloni reconsider. Cuti might be untouchable, but the Benfica veteran may have to fight for a spot with Licha. Another option is German Pezzella of Betis, who has been with the national team for many years. Choose your favorite pair of center-backs!

LB: Nicolas Tagliafico or Marcos Acuña

The left-back position is a two-man battle for Argentina. Scaloni has constantly chosen between Nicolas Tagliafico or Marcos Acuña, but this time the playing time with their clubs could give the Olympique Lyon man the edge. However, it can also depend on the opponent or the game plan. While Tagliafico is a more conservative defender, Acuña (a former attacking midfielder or left winger) has an offensive approach.

RCM: Rodrigo de Paul or Exequiel Palacios

Scaloni is taking a number of midfielders, but the starters look predictable. Rodrigo de Paul has become a key player for Argentina, playing a pivotal role in the Copa America win and the team's incredible road to Qatar. His latest performances at Atletico Madrid raised concern, but he still seems to own the spot. Exequiel Palacios of Bayer Leverkusen is expected to run from behind.

CDM: Leandro Paredes or Guido Rodriguez

The middle of the park also has an owner, which is Leandro Paredes. The Juventus star has found chemistry with De Paul and his place looks untouchable, but Guido Rodriguez has proven to be a reliable backup whenever he got the chance. Paredes is expected to continue bossing the midfield, but don't sleep on the Betis man, who can be crucial at the time of recovering possession.

LCM: Alejandro Gomez, Enzo Fernandez or Alexis Mac Allister

It would have been safe to say Argentina's midfield was completely predictable before Giovani Lo Celso's injury. The absence of the Villarreal man leaves a huge vacancy and it's still unclear who will take over. Veteran midfielder Alejandro 'Papu' Gomez, Benfica sensation Enzo Fernandez, and Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister all seem to be in contention for the empty spot.

RW/CAM: Lionel Messi or Paulo Dybala

A man that needs no introduction, Lionel Messi is obviously the only player whose place in the lineup is not even in question. However, if for any reason someone has to replace the PSG star, Paulo Dybala looks like the right guy. Of course, both would have freedom to move on the pitch rather than staying on the right wing.

ST: Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez or Joaquin Correa

Lautaro Martinez has given Argentina a breath of fresh air up front, being Scaloni's primary striker for the last four years. Man City rising star Julian Alvarez seems to be the second-choice forward, while Martinez's Inter teammate Joaquin Correa would be the third option, even though he's not an outright No. 9.

LW: Angel Di Maria or Nicolas Gonzalez

At 34, Angel Di Maria once again heads into a World Cup as one of Argentina's leaders and possible starters. Nicolas Gonzalez of Fiorentina had the upper hand on many occasions under Scaloni, but his lack of playing time ahead of the World Cup could give the Juventus star the edge.

How far do you think Lionel Messi and company will go this time? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.