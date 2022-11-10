Poland could be one of the greatest surprises in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Robert Lewandowski as their superstar. This is the official roster to face Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

Poland will play in their eighth World Cup in history at Qatar, their second consecutive after missing the 2010 and 2014 editions. The best performance for Poland was a third-place on two occasions (1974 and 1982) with superb striker Grzegorz Lato as their leader.

Poland are in Group C of the 2022 World Cup alongside Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. Four years ago, the team was one of the biggest disappointments considering they were the favorites to win Group H with Colombia, Japan and Senegal. They couldn't reach the Round of 16 and only got one victory in the tournament.

In the UEFA qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, Poland finished on second place of Group I behind England. As a consequence, they went to the playoffs and clinched their ticket by beating Sweden. Poland got a first-round bye after Russia were disqualified. Now, they'll try to become the 'dark horse' at Qatar.

Poland's roster for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

According to many experts and oddsmakers, Argentina are the clear favorites to win Group C of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but, Poland will have a tremendous fight especially with Mexico for the second place and a berth in the Round of 16. Robert Lewandowski will be the leader of a roster which includes very important names such as Arkadiusz Milik, Piotr Zielinski and Wojciech Szczesny. This is the official 26-man roster announced by manager Czeslaw Michniewicz.

Goalkeepers: Bartlomiej Dragowski (Spezia), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus).

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Matty Cash (Aston Villa), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Robert Gumny (Augsburg), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont Foot 63), Nicola Zalewski (Roma).

Midfielders: Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City), Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Jakub Kaminski (Wolfsburg), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab FC), Michal Skóraś (Lech Poznan), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szymanski (Feyenoord), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) and Szymon Zurkowski (Fiorentina).

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus), Krzysztof Piatek (Salernitana) and Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC).