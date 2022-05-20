Undoubtedly the most thankless position in all of sport in general is that of those charged with safeguarding and dispensing justice, the referees. With a view to Qatar 2022, FIFA has already announced those chosen to enforce the rules and fair play in the 64 matches of this tournament. Meet here the 129 match officials of the upcoming World Cup.

Within a soccer field it is always mentioned that there are 22 individuals in action, a fallacy, since there are 4 more who are involved and who must have the mental fortitude to know that no matter what happens they will never be heroes but are predestined to be easily singled out as the villains. Even more so when there is a FIFA World Cup involved.

As Qatar 2022 is fast approaching, FIFA is working flat out on its to-do list to have everything ready for November 21. One of these was the announcement of those chosen to officiate in the 64 upcoming matches of this tournament.

If in order to join the select group of countries that have played in the FIFA World Cup, edition after edition must go through a complex and exhausting qualification process, referees also have to pass tests to ensure that only the most qualified are considered to referee during the tournament.

World Cup Qualifiers for referees: the FIFA badge

Just because a referee works in the local league of his country of origin does not mean that he is qualified to take part in matches in international tournaments endorsed by FIFA. There is a complex process and requirements to be fulfilled before a match official can wear the badge that accredits him as an international referee: the FIFA badge.

To begin with, a referee needs to be proposed by the Federation of the country in which he/she works or officiates on a professional soccer field to be a candidate to obtain a FIFA badge. This is the first part of the process or the first filter through which many referees see their desire to participate in a World Cup or other international tournament cut short.

The requirements for referees who are candidates for the FIFA badge are a minimum of 25 years of age at the end of the previous season (23 for assistant referees) and a maximum of 38 years of age. They must also pass a physical test and a medical examination. As for their refereeing skills, a ranking is established on the qualifications obtained for officiating international matches twelve months prior to their candidacy to become FIFA international referees.

The different types of referee

It should be clarified that within the office of arbitrator there are different roles to be fulfilled. Not everything goes through the one who is running alongside the players during the 90 minutes that an official match lasts. There are three other different roles that a professional referee can fulfill, especially if he/she has a FIFA badge.

Thus, the best known referee is the central referee, the aforementioned, in charge of imparting immediate justice to everything that happens on the field. Then there are the assistant referees who run along each side of the field and assist the central referee in decisions such as marking the offside rule and more.

Then there is the fourth referee who is in charge of overseeing the substitutions that are made in each team, the equipment of each player that enters the field, among other functions. Likewise, this referee must replace the central referee in case he is unable to continue with his work due to injury or inconvenience. Finally, there are the Video Match Officials who review controversial plays and offer advice and guidance to the referee regarding the previous ones during the time the Video Assist is being used.

Which referees will officiate at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

A total of 129 match officials were selected by FIFA to referee in Qatar 2022. There are 36 central referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 Video Match Officials. And the great novelty, the historical fact of the tournament is that for the first time in history 6 women referees were included: 3 female central referees and 3 more female assistant referees.

It should be noted that among those chosen to officiate in some of the 64 matches that will take place from November 21 to December 18 in Qatar 2022, there are many who will be the only representatives of their nation, since their respective National Teams did not manage to qualify for this prestigious tournament.

Algeria

Mustapha Ghorbal - referee

Abdelhak Etchiali - assistant referee

Mokrane Gourari - assistant referee

Angola

Jerson dos Santos - assistant referee

Argentina

Fernando Rapallini - referee

Facundo Tello -- referee

Diego Bonfa - assistant referee

Ezequiel Brailovsky - assistant referee

Gabriel Chade - assistant referee

Juan Pablo Belatti - assistant referee

Mauro Vigliano - video match official

Australia

Chris Beath - referee

Ashley Beecham - assistant referee

Anton Shchetinin - assistant referee

Shaun Evans - video match official

Brazil

Raphael Claus - referee

Wilton Sampaio - referee

Bruno Boschilia - assistant referee

Rodrigo Figuereido - assistant referee

Neuza Back - assistant referee

Bruno Pires - assistant referee

Danilo Simon - assistant referee

Cameroon

Elvis Noupue - assistant referee

Canada

Drew Fischer - video match official

Chile

Julio Bascunan - video match official

China

Ning Ma - referee

Yi Cao - assistant referee

Xiang Shi - assistant referee

Colombia

Nicolas Gallo - video match official

Costa Rica

Juan Carlos Mora - assistant referee

Dominican Republic

Raymundo Feliz - assistant referee

England

Michael Oliver - referee

Anthony Taylor - referee

Simon Bennett - assistant referee

Gary Beswick - assistant referee

Stuart Burt - assistant referee

Adam Nunn - assistant referee

El Salvador

Ivan Barton - referee

David Moran - assistant referee

France

Stephanie Frappart - referee

Clement Turpin - referee

Nicolas Danos - assistant referee

Cyril Gringore - assistant referee

Jerome Brisard - video match official

Benoit Millot - video match official

Gambia

Bakary Gassama - referee

Germany

Daniel Siebert - referee

Rafael Foltyn - assistant referee

Jan Seidel - assistant referee

Bastian Dankert - video match official

Marco Fritz - video match official

Guatemala

Mario Escobar - referee

Honduras

Said Martinez - referee

Walter Lopez - assistant referee

Italy

Daniele Orsato - referee

Ciro Carbone - assistant referee

Alessandro Giallatini - assistant referee

Massimiliano Irrati - video match official

Paolo Valeri - video match official

Iran

Alireza Faghani - referee

Mohammadreza Abolfazli - assistant referee

Mohammadreza Mansouri - assistant referee

Japan

Yoshimi Yamashita - referee

Lesotho

Souru Phatsoane - assistant referee

Mexico

Cesar Ramos - referee

Karen Diaz - assistant referee

Miguel Hernandez - assistant referee

Alberto Morin - assistant referee

Fernando Guerrero - video match official

Morocco

Redouane Jiyed - video match official

Adil Zourak - video match official

Mozambique

Arsenio Marengule - assistant referee

Netherlands

Danny Makkelie - referee

Jan de Vries - assistant referee

Hessel Steegtra - assistant referee

Paulus Van Boekel - video match official

New Zealand

Matthew Conger - referee

Mark Rule - assistant referee

Peru

Kevin Ortega - referee

Michael Orue - assistant referee

Jesus Sanchez - assistant referee

Poland

Szymon Marciniak - referee

Tomasz Listkiewicz - assistant referee

Pawel Sokolnicki - assistant referee

Tomasz Kwiatkowski - video match official

Qatar

Abdulrahman Al Jassim - referee

Taleb Al Marri - assistant referee

Saoud Almaqaleh - assistant referee

Abdulla Al Marri - video match official

Romania

Istvan Kovacs - referee

Mihai Artene - assistant referee

Vasile Marinescu - assistant referee

Rwanda

Salima Mukansanga - referee

Senegal

Maguette Ndiaye - referee

Djibril Camara - assistant referee

El Hadji Samba - assistant referee

Singapore

Muhammad Bin Jahari - video match official

Slovenia

Slavko Vincic - referee

Tomas Klancnik - assistant referee

Andraz Kovacic - assistant referee

Spain

Antonio Mateu - referee

Pau Cebrian - assistant referee

Roberto Diaz - assistant referee

Ricardo de Burgos - video match official

Alejandro Hernandez - video match official

Juan Martinez - video match official

South Africa

Victor Gomes - referee

Zakhele Siwela - assistant referee

Suriname

Zachari Zeegelaar - assistant referee

Trinidad & Tobago

Caleb Wales - assistant referee

Tonga

Tevita Makasini - assistant referee

United Arab Emirates

Mohammed Mohammed - referee

Mohammed Al Hammadi - assistant referee

Hasan Almahri - assistant referee

The United States

Ismail Elfath - referee

Kyle Atkins - assistant referee

Kathryn Nesbitt - assistant referee

Corey Parker - assistant referee

Armando Villarreal - video match official

Uruguay

Andres Matonte - referee

Martin Soppi - assistant referee

Nicolas Taran - assistant referee

Leodan Gonzalez - video match official

Venezuela

Jesus Valenzuela - referee

Tulio Moreno - assistant referee

Jorge Urrego - assistant referee

Juan Soto - video match official

Zambia

Janny Zikazwe - referee