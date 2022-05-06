Great players have paraded through the fields of professional and organized soccer. They have forged their legends based on their talent, their triumphs but also their defeats. Meet the soccer stars who could never add to their achievements at the most prestigious tournament in the world, the FIFA World Cup.

Despite talent and dedication, soccer is not always a true reflection of gratitude. Everyone can enjoy it, many can participate in it and few, very few, can achieve glory. Thus, tremendous players, historic world stars, gave their all on the pitch but never got to taste the eternal glory of winning a FIFA World Cup.

From November 21 to December 18, the first FIFA World Cup will be held in the Middle East. Qatar 2022 will be one more story in this great book of 22 chapters so far. Only 23 or 26 players will be able to say that they won it; the rest of the players, 713 or 806, will be part of the long list of those who tried but could not achieve it.

In this way, you are about to embark on a nostalgic journey, as you will remember great soccer players, recognized worldwide, but who, for various reasons, were frustrated the dream that every professional soccer player has, which is to join the group of winners of the FIFA World Cup.

World soccer stars who failed to win the FIFA World Cup

For various reasons, these great players were unable to join the select list of FIFA World Cup winners, as they were unable to replicate the success they achieved with their clubs, or even in intercontinental tournaments with their respective National Teams.

In this list of 25 successful and talented world soccer stars, only retired players who never won the World Cup during their careers were included. Some big names like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Robert Lewandowski and even Zlatan Ibrahimovic were not included because they are not yet retired; and there will always be some hope, however slight, that their talent will do them justice at the FIFA World Cup.

Arjen Robben - Netherlands

One of the best dribblers of the 21st century. Arjen played for many of the best teams in the world: PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, with whom he won practically everything at club level. However, with the Netherlands he had to deal with the bitterness of being runner-up in South Africa 2010 and third place in Brazil 2014.

Grzegorz Lato - Poland

With 10 goals scored in the three editions of the FIFA World Cup, Grzegorz Lato is one of the top scorers in the history of this tournament. He has also won Olympic medals, one gold and one silver, but he never managed to win a World Cup: he was part of the Polish squad that won two third places, in 1974 and 182.

George Weah - Liberia

Despite having a successful career in Europe, thanks to great performances with AS Monaco, Paris Saint Germain, AC Milan, Chelsea and Manchester City, the current Liberian president was unable to take his National Team to a FIFA World Cup.

Michael Laudrup - Denmark

This talented striker had the honor of being part of the Barcelona Dream Team of the early nineties, led by the legendary Johan Cruyff. He also played for Lazio, Juventus and Real Madrid. Due to differences with the then coach of Denmark, he was not part of his country's squad that won Euro 1992. Unfortunately, he also failed to transcend in the two World Cups he played in.

Enzo Francescoli - Uruguay

Known as the Prince, he received recognition of his greatness when Zinedine Zidane, one of the world's greatest soccer legends, named one of his sons after him. Francescoli shone in Argentina with River Plate and with the Uruguayan national team with whom he won 3 Copa America. However, in the two World Cups he attended he only scored one goal and could not lead his team to the successes of 1930 and 1950.

George Best - Northern Ireland

One of the great figures in the history of Manchester United along with Bobby Charlton and Denis Law. He was known as the Fifth Beatle due to his penchant for showmanship and extravagance. Talented and fast, he saw his faculties diminished due to his vices. History punished him by not playing a single FIFA World Cup, as Northern Ireland last qualified for the tournament in 1982 and 1986, when Best was in full decline.

Hristo Stoichkov - Bulgaria

Another member of the Dream Team that gave Barcelona the first Champions League in its history. He was a talented striker, with stride and a powerful shot. With Bulgaria he came close to glory in the FIFA World Cup 1994, where he reached fourth place after losing in the semifinals to Italy and in the match for third place to Sweden.

Hugo Sanchez - Mexico

He is almost unanimously recognized as the most talented Mexican soccer player of all time. An absolutely blistering striker in the box, he sits at the same table as Cristiano Ronaldo, Ferenc Puskas, Raul Gonzalez and Alfredo di Stefano in Real Madrid's history. Unfortunately for Hugo, the farthest he could get with Mexico in a World Cup was the Quarter-Finals in the 1986 edition, where El Tri lost in front of their fans to Germany.

Landon Donovan - the United States

Captain America is the greatest soccer player in the history of the United States. He is the top scorer in USMNT history, an honor he shares with Clint Dempsey. At the club level, he was a star for the LA Galaxy and also displayed his talent in brief stints with Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Everton. In the World Cups, the farthest he reached with the American team was the Quarter Finals in 2002.

Ruud Gullit - Netherlands

An AC Milan legend with whom he won two editions of the now Champions League. His talent also led him to win the 1988 European Cup for the Netherlands. However, his history in the FIFA World Cup is not at all similar, as he only participated in one edition, Italy 1990, in which his National Team failed to advance beyond the Round of 16.

Peter Schmeichel - Denmark

Possibly one of the best goalkeepers in the history of world soccer. Owner of feline reflexes and a dominant personality that infected his team with confidence. With Manchester United he lived the first great era of Sir Alex Ferguson and with Denmark he won the Euro 1992. However, in the only World Cup he played in, France 1998, he could only lead his team to the Quarter Finals, where they were eliminated by Brazil.

Luis Figo - Portugal

Bastion of Portugal's first golden generation after its only peak in the 1960s. Luis Figo's talent was enough to make him a star for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan, with whom he won many titles. At national team level, he was runner-up in Euro 2004, which he lost in front of his people against Greece. He played in 2 World Cups, and it was in the second one, Germany 2006, where he was the closest to glory when Portugal came in fourth place.

Roberto Baggio - Italy

The Divine is one of the most technically gifted individual players to have ever played for Italy. He played for the three biggest teams in his country: Juventus, AC Milan and Inter, although his harvest of titles was not so great. With l'Azzurra he had the misfortune of coming very close to winning the FIFA World Cup on two occasions: Italy 1990 (third place) and USA 1994 (runner-up).

Zico - Brazil

The so-called White Pele lived a success story with Flamengo, a team with which he won everything in South America. Unfortunately for his cause, with the Brazil National Team he had to be the standard bearer of a hard period, in which he did not win the Copa America and much less the FIFA World Cup. He participated in the most prestigious FIFA tournament in three editions: 1978, 1982 and 1986. He only won a third place with the Canarinha.

David Beckham - England

A footballer of massive technical quality and a visionary in terms of image management. He was part of Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United that conquered Europe in the late nineties. However, with England he was unable to replicate his success and the most he advanced in the FIFA World Cup was to the Quarter Finals. He played in three editions: 1998, 2002 and 2006.

Oliver Kahn - Germany

A leader on the field thanks to his fierce personality. With Bayern Munich he won everything in his 14 years at the club. However, with the German national team, he was just one step away from glory, especially in the World Cup. He lost the final of Korea Japan 2002 and was third place in Germany 2006.

Paolo Maldini - Italy

Man of only two teams in his 25 years as a professional. Only AC Milan and Italy enjoyed his class and efficiency when defending. With the Rossoneri he won 5 Champions League and multiple leagues. With l' Azzurra he was part of the generation that finished third in the World Cup in Italy 1990 and runner-up in USA 1994.

Raúl González - Spain

A Real Madrid legend and undoubtedly one of the best Spanish footballers of all time. Raúl won absolutely everything with los Merengues, however the timing with Spain did not help him, as his absence with the National Team coincided with the golden era of the Furia Roja. He was not in the squad that won the 2008 and 2012 European Cups, nor in the squad that won the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa.

Lev Yashin - Russia

If there is one Russian player who is universally recognized as one of the best, it is the Black Spider. Lev Yashin holds the record of having saved 150 penalties in his career, which was clear evidence of his talent as a goalkeeper. With the Russia National Team, he was a gold medalist in 1956, a success he could not replicate in the FIFA World Cup. He played in three editions, but the closest he came to glory was in 1966 when the Russian team finished fourth.

Marco Van Basten - Netherlands

Van Basten's career was that of an unfinished story, as he had to retire prematurely, at just 31 years of age. However, during his time on the field he won practically everything, including the Champions League and the European Cup, but his generation of stars was unable to lead the Netherlands to glory in the FIFA World Cup, of which he only played in one edition, Italy 1990, where he was unable to score a single goal in the four matches he played.

Eusebio - Portugal

Before the emergence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal's star player was Eusebio da Silva Ferreira. The talented striker was responsible for leading Benfica to its second League title in 1962. With Portugal, he participated in only one World Cup, England 1966, in which he was enough to score 9 goals and lead his team to the third place, their greatest achievement in this tournament so far.

Ferenc Puskas - Hungary

Real Madrid enjoyed his scoring power for 8 seasons, which was enough to establish him as one of the top scorers in its history. With the Hungarian national team he played two FIFA World Cups, in the first one, in 1954, he was runner-up when Germany surprisingly defeated the best Hungarian team in history in the final.

Michel Platini - France

Only Zinedine Zidane's greatness can overshadow his in France. Platini was a player of superb technical ability and goal scoring ability, as he proved with both Saint-Etienne (the most winning team in Ligue 1 along with PSG) and Juventus. With the French national team he won the 1984 European Cup but not the FIFA World Cup, in which his greatest achievement was the third place in Mexico 1986.

Alfredo di Stefano - Argentina / Spain

Di Stefano's is an absolute, golden success story. Sitting at the same table as Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid, he won everything with Los Merengues. At the international level, he had the particularity of playing for Argentina and Spain. With the Albiceleste he won a Copa America; with the Furia Roja he won nothing. He attended the 1962 World Cup, but an injury prevented him from playing.

Johan Cruyff - Netherlands

Johan Cruyff's name appears alongside Pele, Maradona and Beckenbauer. One of the best soccer players in history. The Dutchman triumphed both as a player and as a coach. In his role on the field, he was able to represent the Netherlands in only one World Cup, Germany 1974, where the local team deprived him of winning the FIFA World Cup. A commercial conflict prevented him from playing in Argentina 1978.