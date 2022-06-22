If you have not yet been able to purchase tickets for Qatar 2022 you should hurry because the Organizing Committee of the upcoming FIFA World Cup has already released the figures that would reveal the number of tickets for sale that are still available.

A FIFA World Cup is synonymous with emotion, excitement, hope and joy, but also with drama, suspense and tension. Especially if time is running out and there is a desire to attend but tickets are not available. The number of requests to enjoy Qatar 2022 has been tremendous, for example.

The excessive interest around the world in wanting to attend a FIFA World Cup live is more than justified, as this tournament, one of the most prestigious in the sports industry, subjects its fans to a painful four-year wait to enjoy it again.

With the November 21 deadline fast approaching, the chance of securing a spot to be part of Qatar 2022 is getting slimmer and slimmer. Below you will find the official information about the tickets available for this tournament, the amount that has been sold, the number of ticket requests and, in addition, the number of tickets that will be available for the third official FIFA ticket sales phase.

How many tickets went on sale for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

Within the framework of the Qatar Economic Forum, held in Doha from June 20 to 22, the Secretary General at Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, State of Qatar, Hassan Al-Thawadi, shared official figures regarding the next FIFA World Cup, with special emphasis on the issue that most concerns the fans at the moment: available tickets.

According to Al-Thawadi, a total of 3 million tickets were contemplated to be offered for Qatar 2022. However, of that amount, 1 million were not put on sale, as they are intended for FIFA officials and World Cup sponsors, so ordinary fans will not have access to them.

Ticket demand for Qatar 2022

The remaining 2 million tickets available did go on sale, according to figures shared by Al-Thawadi during the Qatar Economic Forum. This was done through a single official platform for acquiring them, controlled and monitored by FIFA.

Then, after two official ticket sales phases organized by FIFA for the upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup, 40 million ticket applications have been received, distributed as follows: 17 million in the first phase and 23 million in the second phase. In other words, fans' interest in attending the tournament has been growing and sustained.

How many tickets are still available for sale to attend Qatar 2022?

The third official FIFA ticket sales phase for the upcoming World Cup Qatar 2022 will begin shortly, and this will be the last chance to get tickets to attend this prestigious tournament. The bad news for those who still do not have tickets, or would like to get more, is that it will be a real speed contest.

From the outset, it should be clarified that of the 40 million ticket applications, only a very low percentage have been accepted. So far, and according to figures from the Secretary General at Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, State of Qatar, Hassan Al-Thawadi, 1.2 million tickets have been sold so far.

So, by mathematical logic, if only 2 million tickets were made available for sale to the general public for Qatar 2022 and 1.2 million have been sold after two official ticket sales phases, only 800,000 tickets would be available in the last sales window.

The system that will prevail in the third official ticket sales phase will be the traditional one: as applications are received, they will be attended, accepted and denied. No waiting time. This means that the first to arrive or to be in line for tickets for the upcoming FIFA World Cup will be the first to be served.