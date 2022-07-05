The euphoria to attend the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 detonated with the launch of the last ticket sales phase. Find out in this story how the fight to get one of the last available tickets is being lived.

FIFA ignited fans around the world who dream of being part of the next World Cup live. After two successful ticket sales phases, the last chance to purchase tickets for Qatar 2022 was launched on July 5. Only 200,000 tickets were still up for sale.

So, from the date indicated (July 5) until August 16 at 12:00 pm (Doha time), the purchase window, the last opportunity to purchase tickets for Qatar 2022, will be open, the question is: will there be any tickets still available for that date?

Because the public response was voracious in the first two phases of official ticket sales for the upcoming World Cup. Simply put, and according to figures released by FIFA, 40 million ticket requests were received during the first two ticket sales.

Why were there only 200,000 tickets available for Qatar 2022?

Again, according to data released by FIFA, there were 3 million tickets available for Qatar 2022. Of that amount, 1 million was to be destined for FIFA itself and its sponsors and commercial partners. Thus, only 2 million tickets were destined to be open for sale to the public.

According to the announcement made by soccer's world governing body, after 40 million ticket applications received during the two official ticket sales phases, 1.8 million World Cup tickets were already sold, resulting in the figure of 200,000 tickets available for the last sales phase.

How is the system of the last ticket sales phase for the upcoming FIFA World Cup?

Unlike the two phases that preceded it, this third official round of ticket sales for Qatar 2022 was different... and voracious. Fans had become accustomed to the previous system, in which ticket requests were received during a set period of time, only to receive a response, positive or negative, some time later. There was no advantage to requesting tickets on the first or last day of the phases.

However, the last opportunity to purchase tickets for the upcoming World Cup is governed by the First Come, First Served system. Thus, ticket requests were handled on the spot, as they were received by the FIFA servers. With a worldwide demand for tickets, it was to be expected that competition for tickets would be fierce.

Fans react to First Come, First Served ticket sale phase, last chance to attend Qatar 2022

With no comment or announcement made by FIFA so far, there is no official number of sales or tickets left available for this ticket sales phases. However, fans took to social media to express their feelings about what they had to go through to buy tickets.

The new system forced fans to stand in a virtual queue, made up of millions of people around the world, until access was available to buy the World Cup tickets... that were available. But first, it was necessary to log in with an account already created and registered in the ticket sale official website. Clearly, those with an account already created had an advantage.