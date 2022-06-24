The upcoming FIFA World Cup will enjoy the talents of young talents who are eager to showcase themselves in front of the eyes of the world on soccer's biggest stage. Meet those who could be candidates to win the Qatar 2022 Best Young Player award.

One of the chapters that comprise the book of stories and anecdotes that is a FIFA World Cup is that of those young stars who surprise the world with their talent in this tournament. Without a doubt, Qatar 2022 will be a watershed for the careers of many of these players.

There is no doubt that the FIFA World Cup is the most prestigious stage in the world of soccer and one of the most important in professional sports. Legends such as Di Stefano, Pele, Cruyff, Maradona, Zidane and Ronaldo have paraded through it, all in their time as promising young players who later reached the top of the hill.

Now, with the 32 National Teams that will compete for the glory of Qatar 2022 already defined, an analysis can be made to find which players are in a position to not only attend the upcoming FIFA World Cup, but to show themselves as true stars of the tournament.

The FIFA World Cup Best Young Player Award

In a tournament of this caliber, individual awards and distinctions are a must. Just like the MVP in other sports such as football or basketball, the FIFA World Cup rewards those players who stood out for their contribution to their National Team.

The list of awards includes the Golden Ball, awarded to the player with the best performance in the World Cup, the Golden Boot and the Golden Glove, awarded to the top scorer and the best goalkeeper. The FIFA Fair Play Trophy, All Star Team, Man of the Match, Most Entertaining Team, Goal of the Tournament, and a very special award, the Best Young Player Award, will also be presented at Qatar 2022.

The healthy custom of recognizing not only the adults who emerge as the greatest figures of a FIFA World Cup, but also those youngsters who dazzle with their talent and daring has not been around that long. It was not until Germany 2006 that FIFA began to present this award.

In fact, for all editions from Sweden 1958 to Korea-Japan 2002, FIFA organized an online poll for fans to determine which player who participated in those editions would have deserved to win the Best Young Player Award.

It should be noted that in order for a player to be eligible for the award for the most talented young player to have played in an edition of the FIFA World Cup, he must meet a single requirement: be 21 years of age or younger at the time of the tournament.

The list of winners of the Best Young Player Award includes names that became true legends after having shown themselves as stars of the FIFA World Cup: Edison Arantes do Nascimento Pelé, Franz Beckenbauer and Teofilo Cubillas. The latest winner of this recognition, in the Russia 2018 edition, was France's Kylian Mbappé. Here are the players aged 21 and under who could attend Qatar 2022 and be considered the best youth player of the tournament.

United States: Sergiño Dest, Side back, FC Barcelona

Being at a club like FC Barcelona is a sign that this young American is talented enough. With a great offensive projection, and a marking ability to improve, if Dest arrives with rhythm to Qatar 2022 he could be one of the USMNT's most powerful weapons.

England: Bukayo Saka, Midfielder, Arsenal

He already had the opportunity to prove his worth in high-caliber scenarios, such as during Euro 2020, where he had the personality to take one of the penalties in the shootout for the title. He missed, it is true, but this left him with a great lesson that he could capitalize on in Qatar 2022 with performances in which his speed and skill will boost England.

Croatia: Luka Sucic, Midfielder, Red Bull Salzburg

Having the likes of Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic as teachers and teammates makes him a talent to watch. The young Salzburg player is still fighting to earn a place in the final squad of his National Team in Qatar 2022, but if he succeeds, he could show the world his class on the ball.

Poland: Nicola Zalewski, Midfielder, Roma

He has earned several minutes at Jose Mourinho's Roma, where he has excelled in the left midfielder position. This has earned him a call-up to the Polish National Team, where he could complement the experience of Kyrchowiak and Goralski with his dynamic and dynamic play.

Mexico: Marcelo Flores, Midfielder, Arsenal

He chose to play for El Tri at the expense of playing for Canada or England. Marcelo is a totally offensive player, with dribbling and a change of pace that is usually deadly in one-on-one situations. Martino could use him as a revulsive player in Qatar 2022 in close games where he could be Mexico's secret weapon.

Uruguay: Facundo Pellistri, Forward, Alaves

A winger with speed and depth to whom Diego Alonso has confidence and could include him in Qatar 2022. With Alavés he was attracting attention based on his consistency in the minutes he played. Undoubtedly, he can be a key piece of an Uruguayan attack that is starting to get younger with Darwin Nuñez and him.

Spain: Gavi, 17, Midfielder, FC Barcelona

He is a special talent because his appearance and birth certificate alone confirm that he is 17 years old. His flashes with FC Barcelona led him to be called by Luis Enrique to the Spanish National Team with which he even scored his first goal in a match against the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League.

England: Emile Smith Rowe, Midfielder, Arsenal

Since his appearance in Arsenal's first team, he has shown signs of his abilities. Smith Rowe has already made his debut in the England senior team, where he scored his first goal in only his second game. A boy who brings vision and dynamism to his team's game and that it would not be unreasonable not only to see him in Qatar 2022, but also to witness him shining.

United States: Giovanni Reyna, Midfielder, Borussia Dormtund

Reyna's great enemy is himself. Injuries have put the brakes on a seemingly meteoric rise. If Giovanni's body allows it, he can play Qatar 2022 with the USMNT where he can form a good partnership with Christian Pulisic in attack.

France: William Saliba, Defender, Olympique Marseille

An effective defender who has grown under the management of Argentine Jorge Sampaoli at Olympique Marseille. Didier Deschamps has already tested him at the back of the French national team in UEFA Nations League matches, where he made an interesting partnership with Presnel Kimpembe. In Qatar 2022, he can finish consolidating himself.

Belgium: Charles De Ketelaere, Midfielder, Brugge

Belgium's production of soccer players is spectacular. While they still enjoy talents such as Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard, they now have the luxury of alternating them with gems such as De Ketelaere, who is not out of place on the pitch thanks to his speed of execution and interpretation of the game. His move to a team in Europe's top leagues could be thanks to Qatar 2022.

Japan: Takefusa Kubo, Forward, Mallorca

A talent that little by little is gaining a place in the recognition of the fans. Kubo brings dynamism, dribbling and explosiveness in the final quarter of the pitch, something that could boost Japan at the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, where the Japanese will face tough tests against Germany and Spain.

Germany: Jamal Musiala, Midfielder, Bayern Munich

Despite his young age of 19, he already boasts almost 20 caps for Hans-Dieter Flick's Mannschaft. Because of his youth, it is not yet known what his main quality is, as he is equally efficient in midfield and on the wing, something that could undoubtedly take him to Qatar 2022.

Spain: Ansu Fati, Forward, FC Barcelona

Another of the gems that FC Barcelona brings to the world and specifically to the Spanish National Team. Injuries have prevented him from finishing his career, in the style of Kylian Mbappé, but with Qatar 2022 in the orbit, his best soccer could emerge. Fati is an irreverent attacker capable of pulling off unexpected plays that win games.

Canada: Alphonso Davies, Side back, Bayern Munich

Undoubtedly, he is one of the youngsters who do not act as such, due to the time he has already established himself as a pure elite footballer. Davies shines in Bayern and is the soul of the Canadian National Team, which counts on his power on the wing to unbalance and give a surprise in Qatar 2022.

Brazil: Rodrygo, Forward, Real Madrid

If the 21-year-old already has a place in Real Madrid's first team, there is a good reason to consider him as one of the candidates to shine in Qatar 2022. As a good Brazilian, he offers dynamism, dribbling and magic in attack, a tool that Tité can exploit in a Brazil led by Neymar Jr.

Spain: Pedri, Midfielder, FC Barcelona

The greatest talent of his generation worldwide. A player who at the age of 19 can already be considered a very serious candidate to take the role left vacant by two mega stars: Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta. His class, vision and wide passing range make him an indispensable part of Luis Enrique's plan for Spain to return to the top of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.