The last chapters of the always dramatic story of the World Cup Qualifiers are about to be written in June. With a venue that should motivate everyone who plays in them, as it will host Qatar 2022 matches, tickets for the Inter-confederation Playoffs are already on sale at a modest price. Find out how much it costs to go and see what destiny has in store for UAE, Australia, Peru, Costa Rica and New Zealand.

Zero hour is approaching. There will soon be no tomorrow for United Arab Emirates, Australia, Peru, Costa Rica and New Zealand in their aspirations to join the 29 teams that have already qualified for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The Inter-Confederation playoffs, which represent the latest chapters in the history of World Cup Qualifiers around the world, will be held on June 13 and 14. However, prior to these do-or-die battles, another one will be held on June 7, which will define the opponent that will face Peru.

The good news for fans of these National Teams or for anyone who loves soccer, is that the opportunity to enjoy these matches live, which look really intense, is within everyone's reach, as the organizing committee has released tickets for sale at a low price.

Where will the matches for the final places in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 be played?

As if motivation wasn't already at fever pitch in the UAE, Australia, Peru, Costa Rica and New Zealand, the decisive matches that will determine which pair of National Teams will qualify for the upcoming FIFA World Cup will take place on World Cup soil, so you can get an idea of what you might enjoy - or miss out on - from November 21 to December 18.

Thus, the stadium chosen to host the three matches, one of the AFC Playoffs and the other two of the Inter-Continental Playoffs, which will mark the end of the World Cup Qualifiers on the road to Qatar 2022 is the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. This 40,000-capacity venue is located 20 kilometers west of Doha.

What are the decisive matches to be played in the Qatar 2022 Inter-Continental Playoffs?

For starters, on June 7, the remaining team will be defined to complete the 4 National Teams that will fight to the death for the last two places in Qatar 2022. That match, within the framework of the AFC-Playoff, will be played between United Arab Emirates and Australia. The duel will start at 21:00 hours from the host country of the upcoming World Cup.

Then, on June 13, also at 21:00 local time, the winner of the aforementioned match will face Peru. This match is already for the pass to Qatar 2022. Finally, one day later, on June 14 at the same time as the other matches, Costa Rica will face New Zealand for the last spot in the most prestigious tournament in the world of soccer.

In which FIFA World Cup groups will the winners of the Inter-Continental Playoffs play?

The Qatar 2022 Final Draw was held on April 1, so the teams vying for the final places in the upcoming FIFA World Cup already know which teams they will face if they can achieve the feat of qualifying by winning their respective playoffs.

The winner of the UAE/Australia vs. Peru match will be placed in Group D of the FIFA World Cup, which will be shared with France, Denmark and Tunisia. The winner of Costa Rica vs New Zealand will be drawn in Group E, one of the toughest groups of the tournament, along with Spain, Germany and Japan.

Ticket prices for the Inter-Confederation Playoffs Qatar 2022

Surprisingly, a very reasonable price was set to enjoy live from Qatar, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, the decisive life-or-death matches for the last available places in the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Tickets can be purchased for only 30 Qatari riyals, or less than 9 dollars. Thus, attending the 3 matches would cost less than $27 (90 qatari riyals).

Tickets for any of the 3 matches can be purchased very easily from this website, which the organizing committee and FIFA have made available. It is just a matter of logging in, selecting the match, the number of tickets and that's it. Payment can only be made by credit card.