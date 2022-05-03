One of the great advantages of Qatar 2022 will be that those lucky enough to travel to the Middle East to enjoy the FIFA World Cup live will be able to attend up to two matches on the same day. Here, find out which they are.

Qatar 2022: The matches that can be attended on the same day during the upcoming FIFA World Cup

The fact that the FIFA World Cup has been brought to the Middle East for the first time in its history will be of great benefit to fans who will be able to enjoy it live from Qatar. One of these is the opportunity to attend up to two matches on the same day. A rarity in the history of this tournament.

From November 21 to December 18, a total of 64 matches will take place at Qatar 2022. In total there are 27 days in which the whole world will be focused on what happens in the Middle East, where the new king of world soccer will be determined.

All the action of the upcoming FIFA World Cup will take place in 8 stadiums in total, the lowest number of venues for this tournament since Argentina 1978, when there were only six. This guarantees concentration and absolute proximity: there will be no corner of Qatar where there will be no soccer party going on at the same time.

The distances to be covered between the venues of Qatar 2022

The upcoming FIFA World Cup will be hosted in Doha and three other Qatari municipalities: Al Wakrah, Al Khor, and Al Rayyan. All considered as cities, they have the particularity of being very close to each other. For one thing, this avoids the excessive use of airplanes to travel between them, thus reducing the environmental impact.

In order to contextualize, the longest distance to travel between one city and the other, suffice it to say that it is 70 kilometers / 43.4 miles and corresponds to the stretch that separates Al Wakrah from Al Khor. By car, this distance can be covered in less than an hour (under normal traffic conditions).

The shortest distance to travel from one venue to another is between Doha and Al Rayyan. To travel from one to the other, it is enough to cover 16 kilometers or 9.9 miles. In extreme traffic conditions, this distance can be covered in 30 minutes at most.

Qatar 2022 stadiums

A total of 8 venues will be labeled as World Cup stadiums. Doha is the city with the most stadiums with 4, followed by Al Rayyan with 2, and finally Al Khor and Al Wakrah with 1 each. The best news is that the displacement between them can be done without any problem through public transport enabled for the upcoming FIFA World Cup (metro and bus).

Doha's stadiums are Al Thumama Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Lusail Stadium, and Stadium 974. In Al Rayyan are the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and the Education City Stadium. Al Janoub Stadium is located in Al Wakrah and Al Bayt Stadium is in the municipality of Al Khor.

FIFA's criteria for two matches to be shown on the same day

Here it should be clarified that the consideration of FIFA is important not because of a tyrannical tendency, but for the fact that it is this body that regulates the matches to which one can apply for tickets, as well as the maximum number of tickets available to be awarded to each buyer.

Thus, for FIFA, the criterion for classifying two matches as compatible in order to be able to attend them on the same day is very simple: "to be considered as compatible, there must be more than 4 hours between the kick-off of 2 matches." . So, choosing which ones you want to attend and are able to attend is a question of logistics that will be resolved below.

Which FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches can be attended on the same day?

Fortunately for those fans wishing to enjoy two matches of the same matchday in Qatar 2022, the work has already been done and they will not have to get out the calculator and the map to determine the possible combinations.

There are a total of 24 combos of two upcoming FIFA World Cup matches to attend on the same matchday. All of them from the group stage, which will take place from November 21 to December 2. So, take note, these are the games that you could enjoy live in the same day if you attend Qatar 2022.

November 21

Senegal vs Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium) - Qatar vs Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium)

Senegal vs Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium) - USMNT vs Wales / Scotland / Ukraine (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

England vs Iran (Khalifa International Stadium) - USMNT vs Wales / Scotland / Ukraine (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

November 22

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Lusail Stadium) - Mexico vs Poland (Stadium 974)

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Lusail Stadium) - France vs Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates (Al Janoub Stadium)

Denmark vs Tunisia (Education City Stadium) - France vs Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates (Al Janoub Stadium)

November 23

Morocco vs Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium) - Spain vs Costa Rica / New Zealand (Al Thumama Stadium)

Morocco vs Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium) - Belgium vs Canada (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

Germany vs Japan (Khalifa International Stadium) - Belgium vs Canada (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

November 24

Switzerland vs Cameroon (Al Janoub Stadium) - Portugal vs Ghana (Stadium 974)

Switzerland vs Cameroon (Al Janoub Stadium) - Brazil vs Serbia (Lusail Stadium)

Uruguay vs Korea Republic (Stadium 974) - Brazil vs Serbia (Lusail Stadium)

November 25

Wales / Scotland / Ukraine vs Iran (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium) - Netherlands vs Ecuador (Khalifa International Stadium)

Wales / Scotland / Ukraine vs Iran (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium) - England vs USMNT (Al Bayt Stadium)

Qatar vs Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium) - England vs USMNT (Al Bayt Stadium)

November 26

Tunez vs Peru / Australia (Al Janoub Stadium) - France vs Denmark (Stadium 974)

Tunez vs Peru / Australia (Al Janoub Stadium) - Argentina vs Mexico (Lusail Stadium)

Poland vs Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium) - Argentina vs Mexico (Lusail Stadium)

November 27

Japan vs Costa Rica / New Zealand (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium) - Croatia vs Canada (Khalifa International Stadium)

Japan vs Costa Rica / New Zealand (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium) - Spain vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium)

Belgium vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium) - Spain vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium)

November 28

Cameroon vs Serbia (Al Janoub Stadium) - Brazil vs Switzerland (Stadium 974)

Cameroon vs Serbia (Al Janoub Stadium) - Portugal vs Uruguay (Lusail Stadium)

Korea Republic vs Ghana (Educational City Stadium) - Portugal vs Uruguay (Lusail Stadium)