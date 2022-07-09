FIFA will protect at all costs that the joy generated by the World Cup is not lost by a misfortune or accident. Learn about the strategy to protect players from any incident due to concussion or cardiac problems during the Qatar 2022 matches.

On June 12, 2021, during the match between Denmark and Finland in the European Cup, there was a chilling moment that, had it not been for timely medical intervention, would have ended in tragedy: Danish star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field due to heart problems. FIFA is trying to prevent such situations from happening during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

With so many technological advances, it would be absurd for a tournament of such prestige and importance, not only in sports but also in social, cultural and economic terms, as the FIFA World Cup, not to be armored with protocols and strategies for action against events that could even threaten the lives of the players during the matches.

Thus, FIFA took a step forward and announced a strategy for the care and protection of players in case of any medical eventuality during the 64 matches to be played in the upcoming World Cup Qatar 2022. Get to know a little bit more about it.

Medical protocol for brain contusions at Qatar 2022

The intensity and speed at which soccer is played nowadays usually opens the door to dangerous actions, such as blows to the players' heads, either with the ball, with each other or with some structure. An impact in such a delicate area can have serious consequences. Qatar needs to be prepared to act if anything of the aforementioned situations occur.

In view of this, during Qatar 2022, FIFA will implement a strategy based on two premises "Suspect and Protect", which will offer a personalized review and diagnosis to any player suffering from a brain contusion. This is in addition to the use of a tablet on which the doctors of each National Team will be able to immediately replay the action in which their player has been injured.

In addition, each match of the upcoming FIFA World Cup will have an "injury observer" who will monitor in real time any play resulting in injury from the press tribune and, in the event of an injury, will notify the medical coordinator designated by FIFA in order to take appropriate action.

In the event of a concussion, every National Team will have the right to make a substitution of the player involved, regardless of the number of previous substitutions made, in order to fully protect those who have suffered an accident of this nature.

The strategy to prevent cardiac accidents at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Throughout the 27 days of Qatar 2022, the National Teams in competition will have at their disposal a personalized cardiology service 24 hours a day. Any player reporting symptoms that may indicate a risk of cardiac arrest will be evaluated and monitored.

Part of the protection that FIFA intends to provide to players participating in the upcoming World Cup will be achieved through the provision of emergency medical kits to the doctors of each of the participating National Teams. These were already delivered during the two-day workshop and seminar held in Qatar by these doctors together with the director of FIFA's Medical Subdivision, Andrew Massey.

These kits include a key element to combat any cardiac incident that may occur suddenly and could not be monitored: an automatic external defibrillator. The use of this device can save lives if used within two minutes of the collapse of the heart's functions. Having it available at all times provides ample protection to any player or person involved in the FIFA World Cup.