If you are a lover of soccer and sports in general, it is clear that you cannot miss the action of the matches that Qatar 2022 will offer us at the end of the year. For everything to go smoothly, it is key that you know the exact time when the games you want to enjoy will be held. Find out here the time difference between your country and the host country of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The clock is ticking and fortunately for all soccer fans that means that the start of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is getting closer and closer. The 22nd edition of this tournament promises a lot of excitement and novelties that no one will want to miss. That's why it is key to have a clear agenda for the tournament.

To begin with, it will be a novelty that this tournament will not be the same as in its 21 previous editions. Never before in the history of the FIFA World Cup has this tournament not been held in the summer, i.e. during the months of May, June and July. Thus, the 27 days from November 21 to December 18 will have to be blocked in the agenda.

Then, the next step is to recognize that for the first time in the history of the World Cup it will be hosted in the Middle East. Thus Qatar 2022 will offer a whole new experience of how to enjoy soccer imbued with a culture as rich as the Qatari one. Therefore, you will have to be aware of the time difference between the host country and the country you are in.

The Daylight Saving ahead of Qatar 2022

Before moving on to the hard facts about the time difference between Qatar and the country from which you intend to enjoy the upcoming FIFA World Cup, you should be aware that there is a phenomenon to watch carefully: the Daylight Saving Time.

And the fact is that this tendency to alter the time zone governing countries is more common than previously thought in the world. So the time difference with Qatar at the time you read this story may change at the time of the opening whistle of the Senegal vs. Netherlands match on November 21 at the Al Thumama Stadium. So keep that in mind.

How many hours difference is there between Qatar and the country I am in?

There are 64 matches to be held at the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to determine who is the new king of world soccer at the national team level. These duels are divided into 48 in the group stage, 8 in the Round of 16, 4 in the Quarter Finals, 2 in the Semifinals, 1 for the Third place and the final.

Then, from November 21 to December 2, there will be 4 soccer matches daily in Qatar 2022. From the start of the upcoming FIFA World Cup until November 28, matches will be held at 13:00, 16:00, 19:00, and 22:00 local time of the host country of this tournament.

On the last 4 days of the Group Stage, the match schedules for Qatar 2022 will be modified compared to the first 8 days of activity. Thus, from November 29 to December 2, there will be two matches at 18:00 hours and two more at 22:00 hours, all in Qatari time.

The knockout round, which provides the most drama and excitement at the FIFA World Cup, begins on December 3 with the Round of 16 and lasts until December 6; during those days there will be two matches per day at 18:00 and 22:00 Qatari time. The Quarter Finals are played on December 9 and December 10, also with two daily matches at the same times just mentioned.

The Semifinal round of the upcoming FIFA World Cup comprises two days, December 13 and 14, with one match per day to be played at 22:00 Qatar time. Thereafter, two matches remain to be played, the third place match and the final, which will take place on December 17 and 18 at 18:00 hours in the host country.

The time difference between Qatar and the United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and major countries in Europe, Asia and the rest of the world

United States - ET - Before Daylight saving time - 7 hours / after Daylight saving time - 8 hours

United States - PT - Before Daylight saving time - 10 hours / after Daylight saving time - 11 hours

United States - CT - Before Daylight saving time - 8 hours / after Daylight saving time - 9 hours

Canada - ET - Before Daylight saving time - 7 hours / after Daylight saving time - 8 hours

Canada - PT - Before Daylight saving time - 10 hours / after Daylight saving time - 11 hours

Mexico - Before Daylight saving time - 8 hours / after Daylight saving time - 9 hours

Argentina / - 6 hours

Brazil - Brasilia ST / - 6 hours

England - Before Daylight saving time - 2 hours / after Daylight saving time - 3 hours

France - Before Daylight saving time - 1 hours / after Daylight saving time - 2 hours

Germany - Before Daylight saving time - 1 hours / after Daylight saving time - 2 hours

Spain - Before Daylight saving time - 1 hours / after Daylight saving time - 2 hours

Italy - Before Daylight saving time - 1 hours / after Daylight saving time - 2 hours

Portugal - Before Daylight saving time - 2 hours / after Daylight saving time - 3 hours

Netherlands - Before Daylight saving time - 1 hours / after Daylight saving time - 2 hours

India / + 2.5 hours

Australia - Before Daylight saving time + 7 hours / after Daylight saving time + 8 hours

South Africa - Before Daylight saving time - 1 hours / after Daylight saving time - 2 hours

Nigeria - Before Daylight saving time - 2 hours / after Daylight saving time - 3 hours

Japan / + 6 hours

China / + 5 hours