The World Cup adventure is getting closer and closer and one of the preparations you should make is to have a clear idea of how to travel during your stay at the tournament. In this story you will discover the options available to move from one place to another in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Qatar 2022 is an illusion, a yearning, an expectation, but also planning and preparation. Not only for the privileged ones who will play it, the 32 qualified National Teams, but also for those equally fortunate who will be able to attend it.

And if the squads that will play in the upcoming FIFA World Cup had to survive the Qualifiers of their respective confederations in order to win their place, the millions of fans around the world had to fight their own battles: to buy a ticket in the official ticket sales phases, find accommodation and flights.

Once qualified for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, both National Teams and fans can think about the logistics of the tournament. And in this area, the question arises for the fans who will be attending: how can I get around during my stay? In the following lines you will find the answer.

Transportation available at Qatar 2022

The great advantage offered by the upcoming FIFA World Cup is the total proximity that all attendees will enjoy, as never before in history has an edition of this tournament been held in such a small territory. Compared to Russia 2018 (17.1 million square km) or USA 1994 (9.8 million square km), Qatar's surface is only 11,571 square km.

This will allow something unprecedented in the history of the FIFA World Cup: in Qatar 2022, two matches will be played on certain days due to the proximity between one stadium and the other. In fact, the longest distance between stadiums in this edition is the distance from the Al Bayt Stadium to the Al Janoub Stadium: a total of 70 kilometers.

Thus, from the outset, the first means of transport ruled out for any kind of travel for fans going to Qatar 2022 is the airplane. Less economic expense and damage to the environment due to polluting emissions. The options are reduced to the following: Metro & Tram, Public buses, Private car, Bicycle and electronic scouters.

It should be noted that on match days during the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, transportation to and from each of the 8 stadiums will be free for all those who possess and show a Hayya Card and a valid ticket for a match on the day in question.

Metro & Tram service at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The metro in Qatar consists of 3 lines covering 37 stations. The red line with 40 kilometers of route, from Al Wakrah to Lusail, which in turn has a couple of stations that allow transfers to the other lines and other transport services. The green line runs from Al Mansoura to Al Riffa, and the gold line runs from east to west, from Ras Bu Aboud to Al Aziziyah.

As for the Lusail Tram, it is a service that connects the new city of Lusail with the rest of the towns. In total there are 4 lines and 25 stations both underground and aboveground and it is connected to the Doha Metro thanks to two stations.

The cost of using the Metro and all its variants (Metro and Lusail Tram), is relatively affordable, as a single trip costs only 2 qatari riyals, or 0.55 dollars. While a day pass costs 6 qatari riyals, or 1.65 dollars. In order to use the service you have to pay for a card that costs 10 qatari riyals, or 2.75 dollars. This card is purchased at various stations and supermarkets.

The Qatar 2022 bus service

Known as Mowasalat, it provides service along 50 routes on a schedule starting at 4 am and with the last bus leaving the base at 11:00 pm. Many of the routes depart from the Doha Bus Station located near the gold souq. Depending on the distance is the price to pay for the trip.

Thus, a single short trip costs 2.5 qatari riyals, 0.69 dollars, and a maximum cost, on long routes (Al Shamal or Abu Samra, near the border with Saudi Arabia) of 9 qatari riyals, 2.47 dollars. The service is provided without tickets, for which it is required to purchase a card (Karwasmartcard) that has three different costs: the classic one with a cost of .30 Qatari riyals, 0.08 dollars, the one of limited use in 24 hours, 0.10 Qatari riyals, (0.02 dollars), and the one of unlimited use in 24 hours, 0.20 Qatari riyals (0.05 dollars).

Cabs and private cars for rent at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Cab services in Qatar are provided by the same company that holds the bus concession, Mowasalat. They are called Karwa and have a total of 7000 units in operation and are ordered through a call to 800-8294, or the Karwa Taxi App.

Regarding the fare, it is controlled by the Qatari government and are governed by the "Point to Point" system. Fares start at .25 to 1.6 Qatari riyals ($0.06 to $0.44) per kilometer from the airport. In Doha, the fare starts from .4 to 1.6 Katari riyals ($0.11 to $0.44) per kilometer and for distances or destinations outside of Doha the cost is 1.9 Katari riyals ($0.52) per kilometer. These rates apply throughout the day, including the night.

If you prefer to rent a private car, obviously the cost depends on the model and characteristics of the car. What does not change is the cost of gasoline for using the vehicle during the time of stay in the host country of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. According to Global Petrol Prices, the cost per liter of gasoline in Qatar is 2.10 qatari riyals and a gallon costs 7.94 qatari riyals ($0.57 to $2.18).

In case you want to use a private car to get around, but do not wish to use a cab or car rental service, rideshare services such as Uber or Careem are available in Qatar, for which you must download their application and register to start using them.

Use of bicycles and electronic scouts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

If you are looking for a different experience when attending the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, you can choose to travel by bicycle or electric scouters, as long as the distances help. The Qatar Cycling Federation provides information about which routes are available to cover by bicycle.

Regarding the rental of electronic scooters there are four main service providers: Loop Mobility, Falcon Ride, Wer 2 and Fenix. The rental price depends on each company but ranges from 0.75 katari riyals ($0.27) per minute of use, or for longer periods of time from 100 to 300 katari riyals ($27.4 to $82.39).