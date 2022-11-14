Belgium are one of the big favorites to win the 2022 World Cup, but they know it won't be easy after the Group Stage, as only big teams play in the Knockstage.

Belgium know perfectly well what it is to play in a World Cup, they have a tradition of qualifying for the World Cup, being the first time in 1930 where they barely played two games and lost both of them.

The first time Belgium came close to a World Cup final was during the 1986 edition in Mexico, they reached the Knockousstage and had to settle for fourth place in the tournament.

Russia 2018 was the best World Cup for Belgium, they were playing better than Brazil 2014, and the national team was able to play and win the Third Place of the tournament.

What are Belgium's odds to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Belgium are favorite to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with 15.00 odds that will pay $1500 bucks for a $100 bet. The odds are not very favorable for Belgium but they are tempting knowing that they came close to the World Cup final in 2018.

Belgium shares Group F with Canada, Morocco and Croatia. It's not an easy group, Croatia are another favorite and Canada are playing better than ever. Belgium are likely to be the Group winner but they must win at least one game against Canada or Croatia.

Belgium's national team roster is full of the best players available, especially forwards like Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard will be key players for Belgium to win the games. There is a World Cup predictor tool that will reveal Belgium's chance in Qatar.