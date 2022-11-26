Argentina and Mexico face off on Matchday 2 of Group C in a crucial game for their FIFA World Cup aspirations. Let's take a look at what happens if they draw at Qatar 2022.

The stakes are higher than ever for Argentina and Mexico on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 group stage. Both teams arrived in this fixture looking for their first win in this year's FIFA World Cup, following a lackluster start to the tournament. Therefore, many wonder what would happen if they draw.

While El Tri snatched a point against Poland in their debut, La Albiceleste were shocked by Saudi Arabia in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. Now, both aim to head into the group finale in high spirits.

Poland's victory over the Asian team earlier on Saturday put pressure on both sides, as their World Cup hopes might be on the line. This would be the scenario if Mexico and Argentina finish level.

What happens if Argentina-Mexico finishes tied at Qatar 2022 World Cup

If Argentina and Mexico tie, both would remain alive in the 2022 World Cup. However, the draw would be better for El Tri, as they would only need a win over Saudi Arabia to qualify for the knockout stage.

As for Argentina, a draw would leave them with chances of qualifying but they would be slim. If Lionel Messi's team draws with Mexico, it would have to beat Poland, scoring as many goals as possible to have the upper hand in the tiebreaker. Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.