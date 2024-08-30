Andy Roddick chooses the greatest tennis players in US Open history

Former world No. 1 Andy Roddick reveals his picks for the greatest players in US Open history.

Andy Roddick, one of the most dominant tennis players of the early 21st century, is best remembered for his powerful and precise serve. The 2003 US Open champion Roddick, recently shared his thoughts on the best players to ever compete in the iconic American Grand Slam.

Emerging as a tennis sensation in the early 2000s, Roddick quickly established himself as a force on the international stage. However, his career was often overshadowed by the rise of Roger Federer, who thwarted Roddick’s chances of winning more than the 32 titles he claimed during his professional career.

Despite this, the Omaha, Nebraska native holds no grudges and acknowledges Federer as one of the greatest to grace the US Open, alongside other legends of the sport.

Roddick’s picks for the greatest US Open players

In a viral video on X (formerly Twitter) for one of the brands he endorses, Roddick answered the question of who he believes are the greatest players in US Open history, the final Grand Slam event of the ATP calendar year.

Andy Roddick and Roger Federer of Switzerland pose together after Federer defeated Roddick in the men’s final of the U.S. Open. Al Bello/Getty Images

On the women’s side, the former world No. 1 highlighted three iconic champions. “Serena, Chrissie, and Steffi,” he said, referring to Serena Williams, who won the US Open six times; Chris Evert, who also claimed six titles; and Steffi Graf, a five-time US Open champion.

As for the men, Roddick naturally mentioned his friend and rival, Roger Federer, but also paid tribute to an American tennis legend. “I love my brother Fed (Federer), we all know that, but (Jimmy) Connors won this tournament on three different surfaces,” Roddick noted.

Roger Federer captured five US Open titles during his career, the same number as Jimmy Connors. However, Connors achieved his victories on grass, clay, and hard courts—an unmatched feat.

US Open all-time top winners

The US Open has been played since 1881, originally on grass courts. The most decorated male champions are Richard Sears, William Larned, and Bill Tilden, each with seven titles, all secured in the tournament’s early years. They are followed by Jimmy Connors and Pete Sampras, who each have five titles. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, still active in their careers, have each won the tournament four times.

On the women’s side, the all-time leader is Molla Bjurstedt, who won eight titles between 1915 and 1926. She is followed by Serena Williams and Steffi Graf, each with six US Open titles.