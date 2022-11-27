Croatia could be in a lot of trouble with a loss against Canada on Matchday 2 of Group F in Qatar 2022. Read here to find out the huge consequences this would have for the runner-up of the 2018 World Cup.

Croatia arrived to Qatar after a great perfomance four years ago when they reached the final of the tournament played in Russia. However, the start of the 2022 World Cup hasn't been easy after a tie with Morocco in the opener. That's why the second game against Canada is almost a must-win scenario for them.

Luka Modric is the leader of a team which weren't the favorites to win Group F considering Belgium's presence alongside Canada and Morocco. As the No.2 ranked team in the world, Kevin De Bruyne and company were projected as a possible first place and, as a consequence, Croatia became the greatest option for the second spot towards the Round of 16.

However, this is the World Cup where suprises happen everyday. So, if Croatia lose against Canada, the European team might be on the verge of elimination and here you will find out all the possibilities in that scenario.

What happens if Croatia lose against Canada in the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

If Canada beat Croatia, Group F will be turned upside down considering Morocco defeated Belgium on Matchday 2. So, with just one game left, Morocco would have 4 points, Canada 3, Belgium 3 and Croatia one point in the bottom. These are all the options for Croatia in case of losing to Canada.

In this situation, Croatia would need a victory facing Belgium and that won't even guarantee a ticket to the Round of 16. If Croatia win against Belgium and Morocco beat Canada, Croatia and the African team are in. If Croatia win on Matchday 3 and Canada beat Morocco, Canada would be in and the goal differential between Croatia and Morocco would determine the second place.

If Croatia beat Belgium and there's a tie in Canada-Morocco, Morocco would advance and the second place would be determined by goal differential between Croatia and Canada. If Croatia lose against Canada on Matchday 2, Luka Modric's team would be out with a draw or a loss with Belgium.

