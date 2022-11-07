It’s almost time for the 2022 World Cup, and many people are getting ready to visit Qatar for the event. Check out what options of fast food you can find in the country.

It’s almost time for the 2022 World Cup, and many people are getting ready to visit Qatar for the event. For first time travelers to the country, one of the concerns might be the food, and what they can eat and how much it will cost.

Qatar has an ample culinary offering, especially in Doha. While you can try traditional dishes such as Majboos, Baleelat, Umm Ali, Thareed and more, in the capital of the country there are options based on Western diet.

While Qatar is one of the richest countries in the world, as well as a luxury destination, you can also find cheaper options when it comes to food, especially fast food. Here, check out all you need to know about fast food in the country. Also, if you want to know how far your favorite team can go in the tournament, check out this World Cup Qatar 2022 simulator.

Everything you need to know about Fast Food in Qatar

If you’re looking for fast food in Qatar, don’t worry, because the country has many well-known restaurants such as McDonald’s, Subway, Burger King, Colonel Sanders and more. You can find all of these franchises at the City Centre Mall in Doha.

You can even find some special burgers or plates in these chains, such as the McArabia. On the other hand, you can also try some domestic Qatari fast food, which is mostly kebab and shawarma. The prices will vary, but it won’t be too expensive.

According to the official page “Visit Qatar,” some of the recommendations in restaurants are The Rare Burger, Zanjabeel, Ric’s Kountry Kitchen (for breakfast). Meanwhile on TripAdvisor, you can find other recommendations such as Burgeri, Shake Shack, Tea Time, Wrap It and more.