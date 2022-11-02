The 2022 World Cup is approaching, and many people want to learn more about the host nation Qatar. Here, check out some facts about the country's economy.

The countdown has begun for the most anticipated sport event of the year: the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Everything is set for the inaugural match on November 20, and people all around the globe will be watching as the 32 teams will be competing for a place in the big finale set on December 18th.

As the tournament is approaching, there is a lot of interest to learn more about the hosting nation, especially about culture and tourism.

There’s a lot of interesting activities to do in Qatar, such as visiting museums and galleries, as well as incredible shopping malls, restaurants and more. The country has positioned itself as one of the most luxurious places in the world. But, how rich is Qatar? Here’s what you need to know.

Why is Qatar so rich?

Per Global Finance, Qatar is the fourth richest country in the world thanks, primarily, to the extraction and export of petroleum, as well as natural gas. The country is actually the second-largest exporter of natural gas and it has the world's third largest proven natural gas reserve.

Actually, Qatar was one of the poorest countries in the world before World War II. However, thanks to the discovery of petroleum in 1939 and its subsequent production (which started in 1949), the country has been able to increase its wealth. According to Global Finance’s latest report, the per-capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of a Qatari citizen is over $97,846.

What is the world's richest country in 2022?

According to Global Finance’s report, which was released in August, Luxembourg is the richest country in the world with a per-capita GDP of $120,194. The country is followed by Singapore ($113,128) and Ireland ($107,166) in the second and third place, respectively.