Belgium has been one of the main candidates to win the FIFA World Cup in the last two editions. For Qatar 2022 they will present one of the best starting XI of the tourney to dream again with getting the title back home.

Qatar 2022 will be another chance for Belgium to prove they have some of the best players nowadays. For this FIFA World Cup, the Red Devils could show a scary starting XI for their rivals and become champions for first time in history.

It is known that Belgium has a generation full of talents around the world. This is why the oddsmakers have them as one of the main candidates to win the next FIFA World Cup alongisde teams like France, Argentina or Brazil.

Even though the Red Devils seem, individually, as one of the best national teams for November, as a unit they have not been able to prove it. This could be tha last oportunity for some of them to succeed with their country.

3-4-3 Formation

Goalkeeper

Is there any doubt for the goalkeeper position in Belgium? The answer is obvious: no. Thibaut Courtois is currently the best player and he has proved that the net is safe with him. Behind him there is Simone Mignolet, but the hopes are that Roberto Martinez must not have the need to use the substitute.

Defenders

Roberto Martinez uses only three defenders and ocasionally a fourth one that could help behind. In the Qualifiers, the coach lined up Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen and Thomas Alderweireld, so those three should be starting in Qatar 2022.

Midfielders

The midfield is a very solid zone for Belgium. Kevin de Bruyne is the main figure, obviously. Alongside him should appear Axel Witsel, Thomas Meunier (he could also be a right back) and Hans Vanaken, who has had a good last year and has won his place at the starting XI.

Forwards

It will be very important for Belgium what Eden Hazard could do until November. It seems like Real Madrid's forward is returning to a good shape and he should start for Belgium at Qatar 2022. Alongside him could be his brother Thorgan Hazard or Yannick Carrasco. In the center, Romelu Lukaku must be the reference for both the wingers.